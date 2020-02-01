The Simpsons predicted coronavirus in 1993 episode about flu-like bug spreading from Asia, fans claim
World 

The Simpsons predicted coronavirus in 1993 episode about flu-like bug spreading from Asia, fans claim

Georgia Clark 0 Comments

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street.

I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.

Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Georgia Clark

Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)


THE Simpsons fans are satisfied the display predicted the coronavirus outbreak in an episode that first aired in 1993.

More than 200 other folks have died from the virus and the primary instances of other folks inflamed with the virus had been showed in the United Kingdom.

In a 1993 episode of The Simpsons, residents of Springfield come down with Osaka Flu
In a 1993 episode of The Simpsons, citizens of Springfield come down with Osaka Flu
Fox
The Osaka Flu started when a factory workers were coughing over blenders before there were shipped to the US
The Osaka Flu began when a manufacturing unit employees have been coughing over blenders prior to there have been shipped to the United States
Fox

Fans had been fast to attract similarities between the Simpsons author Matt Groening’s episode to these days’s killer outbreak.

During the 1993 episode, everybody in Springfield was once death to get their palms on fancy blenders as juicing changed into a well-liked fad in town.

One scene presentations on manufacturing unit employee in Japan coughing in all places the blenders prior to they have been shipped to the United States.

In the episode, this how the virus – referred to as the Osaka Flu – unfold in the United States.

As a consequence, many of the citizens in Springfield get unwell because the Osaka Flu spreads during the the town.

Fans have taken to Twitter speak about the episode that aired 27 years in the past.

However, they fail to notice that the Osaka Flu fictionally originated in Japan and the coronavirus is assumed to have originated in Wuhan, China.

One individual even edited “Osaka flu” to “Coronavirus” in Kent Brockman’s information file from the episode.

One individual tweeted: “The Simpsons, 1993, this goddamn series predicted coronavirus. My mind is blown.”

Another added: “THE SIMPSONS DON’T MISS.”

This isn’t the primary time the display has predicted international occasions.

An episode that aired in 2000 predicted Donald Trump getting elected as president.

It comes as the United Kingdom’s first coronavirus sufferers stay in quarantine in Newcastle.

Authorities at the moment are desperately scrambling to include the spiralling epidemic with fears as much as 2,000 might be inflamed in the United Kingdom.

The fatal new coronavirus is now worse than the SARS outbreak – as international instances hit virtually 10,000.

MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS

CAM OFF IT!


Builder, 53, says Megxit is cover-up to cover that he's Charles & Camilla's son

VIRUS PANIC


Pets ‘thrown from tower blocks’ in China after faux information hearsay they unfold bug

NEVER FORGET HER FACE


This lady, 14, was once killed with an injection to the guts in Auschwitz


NOT SO GREAT ESCAPE


Half-naked Romeo falls from 2d ground window 'after husband got here house'


INCINERATED


Grandparents jailed for throwing 11-month-old grandson into wood-burning range

COOKED ALIVE


Terrified canine yelps as it’s barbecued ALIVE at vile Chinese side road marketplace


There have been round 8,100 instances of critical acute respiration syndrome (SARS) reported all through the outbreak between 2002 and 2003.

While some mavens consider coronavirus isn’t as fatal as SARS, there are fears over it spreading temporarily and key options are nonetheless unknown, together with how deadly it in point of fact is.

Like different respiration infections, it’s unfold through droplets from coughs and sneezes, with an incubation time from one to 14 days.

This Twitter user commented on how The Simpsons predicted the coronavirus
This Twitter person commented on how The Simpsons predicted the coronavirus
This Twitter user also couldn't believe the popular cartoon sitcom aired an episode about a virus
This Twitter person additionally couldn’t consider the preferred cool animated film sitcom aired an episode about an epidemic
One person edited the cartoon news bulletin to say 'coronavirus' instead of 'Osaka Flu'
One individual edited the cool animated film information bulletin to mention ‘coronavirus’ as a substitute of ‘Osaka Flu’
Fox
Three people wear masks to cover their faces while riding the subway in New York
Three other folks put on mask to hide their faces whilst using the subway in New York
EPA



Source link

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street. I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community. Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338 Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Heartwarming moment elephants escape from the circus to play in the snow in Russian city

Heartwarming moment elephants escape from the circus to play in the snow in Russian city

Georgia Clark 0
Thomas Markle staged photos – what has Meghan’s dad said about the paparazzi pictures?

Thomas Markle staged photos – what has Meghan’s dad said about the paparazzi photos?

Georgia Clark 0
Wanted woman slams police for using ‘trailer trash’ mugshot in Facebook comments after alleged robbery arrest

Wanted woman slams police for using ‘trailer trash’ mugshot in Facebook comments after alleged robbery arrest

Georgia Clark 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *