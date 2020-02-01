On a terrible day for shares, One Medical sees its stock pop 47% from the IPO price





While markets had been roiled Friday over fears about the Chinese coronavirus epidemic, an unprofitable healthcare unicorn had its buying and selling debut—and was once a uncommon brilliant spot in a day the place many sectors had been deep in the crimson.

On Friday, healthcare supplier One Medical raised $245 million in an providing of 17.five million stocks priced at $14—at the low finish of its earlier vary. But the public marketplace driven stocks up 47% in buying and selling Friday at the same time as the wider S&P 500 Index fell 2%—giving the corporate a valuation of $2.7 billion.

“As a public company we can now start raising more funding more cost effectively by getting our name out there,” mentioned CEO Amir Rubin Friday following the corporate’s public debut. It indexed as “ONEM” on the Nasdaq.

Founded in 2007 via entrepreneur Tom X. Lee, One Medical says it plans to simplify the healthcare procedure via charging shoppers a $199 annual club rate in advance. That rate offers get admission to to a centralized platform that, amongst different issues, comprises a telemedicine providing, appointment reserving, and on-line prescription renewals. Visits and different products and services, that could be finished at one in all the corporate’s 77 places, are billed one by one.

Lee stepped apart as CEO in Aug. 2017, leaving the reigns to Rubin, then extra lately stepped down as Executive Chairman. Lee now runs a telemedicine startup referred to as Galileo, and stays a shareholder in One Medical.

The corporate’s greatest backers additionally come with PE company the Carlyle Group, undertaking capital company Benchmark, and Oak Investment Partners in addition to GV (subsidized via Alphabet), consistent with its S-1.

Even although public markets gave One Medical a thumbs up Friday, it’s nonetheless unclear how the corporate plans to succeed in profitability. While internet earnings grew 20% to $212.7 million in 2018 in comparison to the yr prior, losses additionally widened via 44% to $44.four million.

“The jury is still out if you can still make money from this,” mentioned Sandeep Dahiya, professor of finance at Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business. “And how big is demand is for the service and how many are willing to sign up?”

Early research display that 52% of the ones 65 and up had been open to the use of telehealth, consistent with an American Well learn about revealed September. In comparability, 74% of the ones in the 18-34-year-old vary felt the similar. And ostensibly, it’s the former crew that calls for the maximum in depth care.

One Medical’s submitting does no longer delve into the moderate age of its clientele or their affluence.

Much of One Medical’s earnings comes from partnering with enterprises, which then unfold the corporate’s products and services to their staff. While more or less 10% of its earnings comes from Google Inc., (one in all its traders), One Medical’s Rubin says its undertaking clientele aren’t only from Silicon Valley, but in addition come with producers and state governments.

In the wake of lackluster IPOs in 2019 together with the likes of Uber and SmileDirectClub, the directive for hypergrowth has been paved over via talks of profitability and projections in lots of startups. When requested whether or not this broader pattern had affected the corporate’s plans to amplify into 3 new markets this yr, Rubin says One Medical can not but give steering on profitability but, however that: “We believe in responsible growth,” he mentioned. “Both top and bottom line are important.”

