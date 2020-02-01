‘Obscene’ 18-month delay for DWP complaints

Image copyright

People with essentially the most severe complaints in regards to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) have to attend 18 months ahead of their circumstances are investigated.

BBC Radio 4’s Money Box has additionally learnt that just about two-thirds of investigations leave out their goal of being cleared inside of 20 weeks.

One guy in dispute with one in all its businesses known as the delay “obscene”.

The DWP stated it understands “the impact that waiting for an investigation can have on people and their families.”

The maximum not unusual complaints to the DWP come with such things as a failure to observe correct procedures, over the top delays and deficient customer support.

Alan, who didn’t need his actual identify used, stated he faces just about a four-year wait in overall ahead of his case is resolved.

He first complained to the government-run Child Maintenance Service (CMS) in November 2017. He says it took hundreds of kilos of a redundancy fee at once from his checking account.

The dispute has made his current psychological well being issues worse and left him “flatlining”, he says.

He added that he’s not able to inspire himself to paintings and is “getting poorer by the day”.

‘Exhausted’ through process

After 18 months, Alan’s case nonetheless was once now not resolved. He was once then given permission to take his criticism to the Independent Case Examiner (ICE).

ICE acts as a unfastened, unbiased referee for folks with complaints in regards to the DWP – and its reduced in size services and products, which come with such things as the CMS, pension bills and incapacity advantages.

Alan was once informed his criticism have been permitted, however that it will be greater than a yr ahead of any individual was once assigned to analyze it.

Even after that, Money Box has observed figures which recommend two-thirds of circumstances take longer than the 20-week goal, whilst part of them take six months and even longer.

That signifies that masses of folks face a wait of greater than two years for their complaints to be resolved as soon as they’ve been permitted through ICE.

He stated: “I’m simply one in all hundreds of folks on this state of affairs.

“I feel the delay within the complaints process is atrocious. It’s symptomatic of a division that does not take its responsibilities to folks it’s coping with severely.”

He added: “It’s a damning indictment of the modus operandi of the Department for Work and Pensions.”

How does ICE paintings?

ICE handiest appears on the “maximum severe complaints” about services and products presented through the DWP.

That contains organisations comparable to Jobcentre Plus, the Pension Service, the Disability and Carers Service and Pension Wise, in addition to the CMS.

ICE will handiest believe folks’s complaints if they’ve completed the complaints process with the unique company or organisation.

It then comes to a decision whether or not or now not it’ll “settle for” any individual’s criticism.

If it does, BBC Radio 4’s Money Box programme has learnt via a freedom of data request there’s a delay of about 18 months ahead of it’s opened.

Once it’s opened, maximum circumstances require a complete investigation with a 20-week goal.

Money Box has observed figures which recommend that just about two-thirds of circumstances leave out this time limit.

The Department for Work and Pensions stated in a observation: “We wish to be certain folks can get the give a boost to they’re entitled to if they’ve been handled unfairly, and perceive the affect that ready for an investigation may have on folks and their households.

“We are hiring and coaching new body of workers as briefly as we will, and cleared extra complaints remaining yr than in 2017-18.

“The overwhelming majority of complainants are glad with the carrier they obtain.”

