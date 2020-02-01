Man, 35, charged murdering two women found dead together in freezer in Canning Town
Georgia Clark 0 Comments

AN EVIL guy has been charged with the murders of two women who had been found dead in a chest freezer in east London.

Zahid Younis, 35, has been charged with murdering Mihrican Mustafa, 38, and Henriett Szucs, 34, 9 months once they had been found frozen and fused together at his belongings in Canning Town.

Mary Jane Mustafa used to be murdered after she popped to the malls
Henriett Szucs used to be a 34-year-old Hungarian nationwide

Henriett Szucs used to be a 34-year-old Hungarian nationwide who were in the United Kingdom for a number of years, whilst Mihrican Mustafa, 38, used to be a lacking mother-of-three.

Ms Mustafa left her mum’s space sooner or later in May 2018, with simplest her telephone and £3, and not returned.

Post-mortem examinations confirmed they each suffered more than one accidents.

After listening to about Ms Mustafa’s dying her kin posted tributes on Facebook.

Mel Mem mentioned: “It’s been confirmed that one of the ladies is Mary Jane Mustafa. RIP now my beautiful cousin. Be the angel you deserve to be.”

Another relative, Ayse Hussein wrote: “Today listening to what we did…I simply can’t describe the sensation.

I seemed low and high 24 hours an afternoon for you, I promise I did the whole lot I may just to seek out you. Not an afternoon went go with out me making an attempt.

“Miss you like crazy I still don’t believe it, it’s not sunk in yet…rest in peace beautiful.”

Younis, will seem at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court for the two fees of homicide on February 14.

Ms Mustafa, from Canning Town, vanished on May 6 closing 12 months
Forensics in the again lawn of the cope with in Canning Town the place the two our bodies had been came upon
Vickie Flores
Forensic officials on the scene in Vandome Close in Canning Town
Jamie Lorriman

