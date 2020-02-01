Man, 35, charged murdering two women found dead together in freezer in Canning Town





AN EVIL guy has been charged with the murders of two women who had been found dead in a chest freezer in east London.

Zahid Younis, 35, has been charged with murdering Mihrican Mustafa, 38, and Henriett Szucs, 34, 9 months once they had been found frozen and fused together at his belongings in Canning Town.

Henriett Szucs used to be a 34-year-old Hungarian nationwide who were in the United Kingdom for a number of years, whilst Mihrican Mustafa, 38, used to be a lacking mother-of-three.

Ms Mustafa left her mum’s space sooner or later in May 2018, with simplest her telephone and £3, and not returned.

Post-mortem examinations confirmed they each suffered more than one accidents.

After listening to about Ms Mustafa’s dying her kin posted tributes on Facebook.

Mel Mem mentioned: “It’s been confirmed that one of the ladies is Mary Jane Mustafa. RIP now my beautiful cousin. Be the angel you deserve to be.”

Another relative, Ayse Hussein wrote: “Today listening to what we did…I simply can’t describe the sensation.

I seemed low and high 24 hours an afternoon for you, I promise I did the whole lot I may just to seek out you. Not an afternoon went go with out me making an attempt.

“Miss you like crazy I still don’t believe it, it’s not sunk in yet…rest in peace beautiful.”

Younis, will seem at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court for the two fees of homicide on February 14.

