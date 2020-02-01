Man, 35, charged murdering two women found dead together in freezer in Canning Town
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Newborn elephant falls on its face as it struggles to take its very first steps - February 1, 2020
- The Simpsons predicted coronavirus in 1993 episode about flu-like bug spreading from Asia, fans claim - February 1, 2020
- Man, 35, charged murdering two women found dead together in freezer in Canning Town - February 1, 2020
AN EVIL guy has been charged with the murders of two women who had been found dead in a chest freezer in east London.
Zahid Younis, 35, has been charged with murdering Mihrican Mustafa, 38, and Henriett Szucs, 34, 9 months once they had been found frozen and fused together at his belongings in Canning Town.
Henriett Szucs used to be a 34-year-old Hungarian nationwide who were in the United Kingdom for a number of years, whilst Mihrican Mustafa, 38, used to be a lacking mother-of-three.
Ms Mustafa left her mum’s space sooner or later in May 2018, with simplest her telephone and £3, and not returned.
Post-mortem examinations confirmed they each suffered more than one accidents.
After listening to about Ms Mustafa’s dying her kin posted tributes on Facebook.
Mel Mem mentioned: “It’s been confirmed that one of the ladies is Mary Jane Mustafa. RIP now my beautiful cousin. Be the angel you deserve to be.”
Another relative, Ayse Hussein wrote: “Today listening to what we did…I simply can’t describe the sensation.
MOST READ IN NEWS
SEE EU LATER
EU's Michel Barnier says it's 'an emotional day' as Brexit's in spite of everything delivered
JAMES FORSYTH
Now it’s a complete new brawl recreation as Brexit industry talks head for a mighty break
COURT OUT
Boris strikes to decriminalise BBC licence charge evasion so audience received't face courtroom
GODSPEED
Stranded motorist snapped praying in entrance of his automobile on demanding shoulder of M6
I seemed low and high 24 hours an afternoon for you, I promise I did the whole lot I may just to seek out you. Not an afternoon went go with out me making an attempt.
“Miss you like crazy I still don’t believe it, it’s not sunk in yet…rest in peace beautiful.”
Younis, will seem at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court for the two fees of homicide on February 14.
We pay to your tales! Do you’ve a tale for The Sun Online information crew? Email us at pointers@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.