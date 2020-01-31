Wanted woman slams police for using ‘trailer trash’ mugshot in Facebook comments after alleged robbery arrest





AN Aussie woman sought after via police has hit out at police officers for the standard of mugshot they used on a Facebook submit asking after her whereabouts.

Tiffany Anne Brislane, 23, is sought after via police officers for stealing offences, however took factor with the “trailer trash” snap police used of her.

Brislane didn't assume the 2015 mugshot was once very flattering

In the image, taken in 2015, a slightly distressed younger woman may also be observed together with her hair in a messy bun.

On her collarbone, a tattoo reads: “We don’t remember days, we remember moments”.

Posted to the Newcastle City Police District Facebook web page, the slightly unlucky mug shot was once additionally captioned: “We ask the group for data on the subject of her whereabouts simplest.

“Please refrain from comments that are prejudicial or offensive”.

But, the submit was once inundated with comments on Brislane’s look.

While some had been if truth be told sympathetic – others had been extra vibrant.

This precipitated to take the sought after 23-year-old to take issues into her personal fingers.

Using her personal private Facebook, Brislane wrote: “Loving the photograph taken what number of years in the past.

“Let’s relax at the comments guys.

“It’s not everyday I look like trailer trash. Let’s just say it wasn’t a good angle shall we”.

But police temporarily responded: “[It’s] probably time you walk into a police station before we find you”.

But that didn’t prevent her.

Then taking to her personal web page, she wrote: “Here’s an actual pic of me,” she wrote. “Let’s take the time to acknowledge this is not my current Newcastle police page photo they’ve decided to upload from 2015”.

One individual, who seemed to know Brislane for my part wrote at the submit: “Noone knows what happened the day of this photo and if they knew half of the reasons for it and if they did they would be disgusted in their comments [sic]”.

Brislane uploaded a snap she stated was once 'a real image of me'





