ViacomCBS names NBC exec to head CBS





ViacomCBS has named George Cheeks as president and CEO of CBS Entertainment workforce beginning March 23.

He replaces Joe Ianniello who will go away after a transition. Cheeks was once maximum just lately vice president of NBCUniversal Content Studios.

Cheeks will lead all of ViacomCBS’ CBS-related belongings, together with CBS Television Network, and file to ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish. Before becoming a member of NBC in 2012 he was once an govt at Viacom.

Ianniello was once president and appearing CEO of CBS till CBS mixed with Viacom in August. He was once then named to head the CBS trade. At CBS he stepped into the appearing CEO position in 2018 when Les Moonves stepped down over sexual harassment allegations.

A 22 12 months veteran of CBS, Ianniello additionally served phrases as leader running be offering and leader monetary officer.

