The Fortune 500 loses another female CEO

– Bye-bye, Big Blue. The Broadsheet workforce wishes some roughly particular siren we will sound when giant information is going on on the earth of female Fortune 500 CEOs. If we had one, we might had been blaring it remaining evening when it used to be introduced that Ginni Rometty is stepping down as leader government of IBM.

Rometty has been an IBMer just about 40 years and has sat within the nook place of job since 2012. She led the corporate thru a difficult length—my colleague Jonathan Vanian notes that she oversaw “22 consecutive quarters of sales declines that ended in 2018” and that stocks have been down about 15% since she took the highest activity. But she additionally made giant bets to try to flip issues round, pivoting the corporate towards new companies like A.I. and cloud computing and staking her legacy on remaining yr’s acquisition of undertaking tool company Red Hat for a gigundo $34 billion.

Without Rometty, there at the moment are 34 female Fortune 500 CEOs. (Technically, she is going to stay within the activity till April, when Arvind Krishna, who these days runs IBM’s cloud computing trade, will take over.) I wouldn’t suggest studying into that quantity too intently—it’s in fact up one from the place issues stood in May of remaining yr, after we printed our annual Fortune 500 factor. And we already know the tally will climb upper subsequent month when Jennifer Johnson takes the reins at Franklin Resources, most effective to dip once more in May when Beth Mooney retires from Key Corp.

Perhaps extra vital is the placement Rometty held inside of the ones ranks. She led the 3rd greatest corporate—most effective Mary Barra’s GM and Gail Boudreaux’s Anthem are better. At a time when the massive tech corporations are reshaping our financial system and our society, she used to be additionally one of the most only a few ladies to helm any such goliath; the one different female-led era participant that comes shut when it comes to scale is Oracle, run by way of Safra Catz.

So, as Rometty wraps up her time at Big Blue, listed here are the questions I’ll be mulling over: Who would be the subsequent girl to upward push to the highest of a large tech corporate—and the way lengthy will it take?

