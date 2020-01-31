Prince Andrew accuser demands royal to ‘do the right thing’ and speak to FBI as she posts The Sun’s Wanted poster





PRINCE Andrew’s intercourse accuser has demanded he “do the right thing” and speak to FBI investigators about paedo friend Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre tweeted an image of The Sun’s Wanted poster as she advised the the royal the clock used to be ticking whilst urging him to co-operate now.

She wrote: ‘Tick Tock Andy- time to communicate!! The international is over the lies, the disguise ups and the easy undeniable fact that privilege buys your approach out of dealing with the song.

‘Do the right factor, if no longer for me then the numerous different Epstein sufferers who deserve the reality.’

Her plea got here after US prosecutors insisted they’d attempted to touch the under-fire royal “several” occasions about the useless deviant.

They accused the Duke of York of “zero co-operation” with their investigation into Epstein.

The 59-year-old’s buddies furiously then hit again announcing the royal used to be “committed to the legal process” and used to be “more than happy to talk” however “hasn’t been approached yet”.

One supply shut to the royal stated of the FBI’s claims: “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Geoffrey Berman, the US legal professional for the Southern District of New York then hit again stressing the FBI had “made several attempts to contact” Andrew’s representatives.

It had prior to now been reported the FBI were making an attempt to interview the under-fire royal for months.

Prince Andrew has time and again denied any wisdom of Epstein’s crimes.

He has additionally denied claims made by way of Roberts Giuffre that she slept with him when she used to be 17-years-old.

Andrew stated he had “no recollection” of assembly her and infamously claimed he used to be at a Pizza Express in Woking on considered one of the days they had been intended to have had intercourse.

When requested whether or not he regretted proceeding his friendship with Epstein, the prince stated: “Do I regret the fact that he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming? Yes.”

And he later clarified his goal to co-operate with the FBI following his disastrous interview with Newsnight in November.

During the BBC interview, Andrew stated he would have to seek advice from his attorneys prior to attesting beneath oath about his ties to Epstein.

But in a remark after the broadcast, he stated: “Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

FBI and federal prosecutors in Manhattan are attempting to deliver justice for dozens of Epstein’s sufferers – by way of going after his alleged accomplices.

Epstein, 66, killed himself in prison closing 12 months whilst looking forward to trial on kid intercourse trafficking allegations – following a lot of bungled probes into his habits.

In December, Roberts Giuffre claimed “evil people” sought after to stay her “quiet”, chillingly including: “if something happens to me, don’t let it go”.

The 36-year-old – who says she used to be Jeffrey Epstein’s intercourse slave – posted her stark Twitter message days after her BBC interview about the royal scandal used to be broadcast.

She wrote: “I’m making it publicy (sic) recognized that on no account, form or shape am I sucidal (sic). I’ve made this recognized to my therapist and GP.

“If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted (sic).”









