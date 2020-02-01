Jim Cramer, ‘Mad Money’ host, declares fossil fuels dead





ExxonMobil and Chevron shares sank Friday morning after each oil firms reported disappointing fourth quarter profits. How does influential TV monetary analyst Jim Cramer make sense of that? The Mad Money host thinks it’s time to ditch oil firms — and now not simply because they’re recently a drag at the Dow.

On Friday’s Squawk Box, a pre-market morning display, the TV host and previous hedge fund supervisor shocked CNBC anchor Rebecca Quick by means of pronouncing that oil firms are within the “death knell phase.”

“I’m done with fossil fuels. They’re done,” he mentioned. “We’re starting to see divestment all over the world. We’re starting to see … big pension funds saying, ‘Listen, we’re not gonna own them anymore.’”

“The world’s changed,” Cramer added later. “This has to do with new kinds of money managers who frankly just want to appease younger people who believe that you can’t ever make a fossil fuel company sustainable.”

“I’m done with fossil fuels. They’re done,” @MadMoneyOnCNBC's @JimCramer says after oil giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported This autumn profits this morning. “We’re in the death knell phase.” https://t.co/rdcmoeRGMB pic.twitter.com/yl8iP7hpMi — CNBC (@CNBC) January 31, 2020

It might appear a little bit sudden {that a} risky child boomer stock-picker who’s written more than one books with the word “Get Rich” within the identify simply delivered a powerful condemnation of fossil gasoline firms on are living TV. But this isn’t the primary time Cramer has nudged the marketplace in a greener route: Just closing month, he threw his weight in the back of Tesla’s inventory, calling himself a “true believer” within the electrical automotive corporate.

