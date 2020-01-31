Incredible snaps from Instagram photographers show beauty of community as part of Instagrammy awards
Incredible snaps from Instagram photographers show beauty of community as part of Instagrammy awards

PROUD Arizonians have shared some of essentially the most stunning pictures of Tempe as part of a contest.

Tempe Instagrammys show off the most productive snaps, from colourful boulevard artwork to lightening storms flashing around the town.

Scott Cook

The successful photograph via Scott Cook of two bridges reflected via the water[/caption]

For the 2020 awards, the Instagram pageant is ready easiest ’20/20′ imaginative and prescient that folks have within the community in the case of talent and artistry.

Photographers from around the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area and past submitted their favorite pictures to be judged via a panel.

The successful photograph used to be taken via Scott Cook and used to be of 3 bridges completely aligned and framed via a red sundown and calm water.

Boats, strewn with lighting fixtures, bob alongside the water at a ship parade
This little superhero runs alongside a bridge with an enormous grin throughout his face

Kenneth Martza

Two folks sat on a mountain, having a look out around the town as the solar units[/caption]

A woman poses in entrance of Phoenix bridge on a phenomenal summer time day

Paul Folk

One contestant photographed the go with the flow mill at sundown[/caption]

Another successful photograph of a motorbike, framed via twinkling lighting fixtures

Tory LaPrath

A pointy image of town mirrored via the transparent blue waters[/caption]

Bhaumik Beheda’s mesmerising image of a mild dancer acting below a blood moon received Best of Tempegov

Jason Kay

The photograph, titled Hair Lines, presentations a dancer striking the wrong way up, permitting his hair and jacket to be pulled down via gravity[/caption]

Casey Olson

Vibrant boulevard artwork brightens up the road[/caption]

Jim Bochenek

This is the successful shot for South Tempe Style, a surprising sundown via Jim Bochenek[/caption]

Bhaumik Bheda

The successful public carrier photograph, a fireman addresses a crowd dressed in a tank that commemorates 9/11[/caption]

Jim Bochenek

The successful photograph of Arizona state college solar devils via Jim Bochenek[/caption]



