Fuming Chinese put SWASTIKA on images of Danish flag as country refuses to apologise for ‘insulting’ coronavirus cartoon





OUTRAGE Chinese folks have put swastikas on the Danish flag in revenge for a newspaper cartoon on the coronavirus.

The satirical carton – changing stars on the Chinese flag with viruses – provoked fury in Beijing and its embassy in Denmark demanded an apology.

But day-to-day broadsheet Jyllands-Posten refused to apologise and Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen defended its proper to “free expression”

Furious social media customers answered via changing the Danish flag with Nazi symbols, skulls and sanitary pads.

Dozens of mocked up flags have been shared on the Weibo app as anger grew within the Communist state.

Some additionally integrated white flags and the word “four hours”, a reference to Denmark’s fast give up to the German invasion in 1940.

The coronavirus outbreak, which started in Wuhan previous this month, has now unfold to each area of China and 22 different nations together with the United Kingdom.

The demise toll has reached 213, with virtually 10,000 folks inflamed in what the WHO has referred to as an international well being emergency.

Jyllands-Posten printed the cartoon on Monday.

Beijing’s embassy in Copenhagen referred to as it “an insult to China” and demanded an apology from the newspaper and cartoonist Niels Bo Bojesen.

The embassy mentioned: “Lacking any shape of sympathy or empathy, it has transcended the decrease obstacles of civilised society and the moral boundary of freedom of expression, and insults human sense of right and wrong.

“We express our strong indignation and demand that Jyllands-Posten and Niels Bo Bojesen repent their mistake and publicly apologise to the Chinese people.”

The paper’s managing editor Jacob Nybroe mentioned it was once now not supposed as an insult, however refused to apologise.

He mentioned: “The drawing didn’t intend to mock or ridicule China.

“Drawing a flag and illustrating the coronavirus very quickly illustrates that they are battling a virus. That’s it.”

Ms Frederiksen mentioned: “I simply need to say from Denmark and the Danish executive’s aspect, all now we have to say is that we’ve got freedom of expression in Denmark – additionally to draw.

“We have an excessively, very sturdy custom in Denmark, now not most effective for loose speech, but additionally for satirical drawings, and that can proceed at some point as smartly.

“It is a well-known Danish position, and we won’t change that.”

Jyllands-Posten claimed different newspapers in Belgium, Holland and Mexico had printed identical cartoons with viruses on the Chinese flag, however that they had now not had the similar indignant response.

The paper has a historical past of controversy.

In 2005 it printed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed with a bomb in his turban, sparking riots internationally that killed a minimum of 250 folks.

Terror plots focused the newspaper and Danish embassies, cartoonists have been put in police protected homes, and a boycott within the Middle East hit Danish exports.













