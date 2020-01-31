Evil trophy hunters ‘PAY thousands to have leopards KNEECAPPED to make them easier to hunt’





PATHETIC trophy hunters will pay further to have majestic lions, giraffes and zebras “kneecapped” prior to they hunt them, so that they’re assured to get a kill-shot, it’s been claimed.

After meting out round £50 ok at the preliminary safari, the hunters will pay thousands further in keeping with animal they need to kill.

According to BILD, a salesman from HHK Safaris instructed a reporter: “We drive up to 30 meters with leopards, shoot the animal in the legs first, then you can kill it”.

On their website online, HHK Safaris describe themselves as: “Africa’s biggest safari operator, with unique keep watch over over a few of Africa’s very best Hunting and Fishing concessions.

“Our wildlife concessions and our diverse hunting quotas allow us to tailor safaris to our clients’ individual demands”.

HHK Safaris instructed Sun Online they deny those claims.

The corporate’s website online boasts unending snaps of lifeless beasts

And it’s no longer the primary time a safari corporate has been accused of providing sickening offers.

Following a 12 months–lengthy investigation into the callous trade headed by means of former Tory peer Lord Ashcroft, it used to be printed ultimate 12 months massive numbers of lions are focused inside of fenced enclosures by means of rich trophy hunters.

Dubbed “canned hunting” animals are bred inside of enclosures the place they’re then hunted down by means of rich vacationers.

According to brochures, hunters will pay costs starting from £200 to £12,000 to kill animals at the unwell canned searching farms – together with giraffe, baboons, hippos and buffalo.

Endangered animals reminiscent of elephants, tigers, lion and rhino additionally have a worth on their heads – however they’re each and every quoted ‘relying on availability’.

Those that aren’t shot by means of the heartless hunters are butchered in slaughterhouses for his or her bones – used to deal with diseases like rheumatism.

Besides the bones, different frame portions are in nice call for because the animal represents energy and bravado, which can be believed to be transferred to the affected person.

And in October, a unwell safari corporate used to be slammed for providing

discount searching programs with a sickening kill one, shoot one free of charge deal.

The South Africa-based company brags it gives “unrivalled Big 5 hunting safari packages” and lion searching safaris.

The ‘Big 5’ is composed of the Cape Buffalo, elephant, leopard, lion, and rhinoceros – which can be essentially the most tough and most threatening species to hunt.

The information comes as flora and fauna campaigners say it’s hasn’t ever been less expensive to turn into a trophy hunter, experiences The Mirror.

Hunting corporations have previosuly drawn complaint for sickening 'by means of one get one loose' offers









