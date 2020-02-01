Charities steered $65 million to Trump lawyer Sekulow and family





Jay Sekulow, considered one of President Donald Trump’s lead lawyers all through the impeachment trial, is being paid for his felony paintings via a rented $80-a-month mailbox a block clear of the White House.

The Pennsylvania Avenue field seems to be the only bodily location of the Constitutional Litigation and Advocacy Group, a for-profit company co-owned by means of Sekulow. The company has no site and isn’t indexed in nationwide felony directories. The District of Columbia Bar has no report of it, and no lawyers checklist it as their employer.

But Sekulow, 63, is registered as leader recommend on the American Center for Law and Justice, a non-profit Christian felony advocacy staff primarily based in an expansive Capitol Hill row area a brief stroll from the Senate chamber.

A part dozen legal professionals hired by means of the non-profit ACLJ are named in fresh Senate felony briefs as individuals of Trump’s protection workforce — together with considered one of Sekulow’s sons. The ACLJ, as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) group, is barred underneath IRS laws from attractive in partisan political actions.

The Republican National Committee has paid greater than $250,000 to Sekulow’s for-profit CLA Group since 2017, when he was once first named to Trump’s felony workforce as particular recommend Robert Mueller was once main the Russia investigation, in accordance to marketing campaign disclosures.

Sekulow has been considered one of Trump’s maximum visual defenders, enduring as a depended on lawyer for the president whilst different of his legal professionals were sidelined or entangled in controversy.

In the impeachment trial, he has sought to provide Trump as unfairly hounded by means of investigations, seizing on surveillance mistakes the FBI stated making within the Russia probe and accusing Democrats of investigating the president over Ukraine just because they couldn’t deliver him down after the Mueller investigation.

Charity watchdogs for years have raised issues concerning the blurred strains between for-profit companies tied to Sekulow and the advanced internet of non-profit entities he and his family regulate.

The Associated Press reviewed 10 years of tax returns for the ACLJ and different charities tied to Sekulow, that are launched to the general public underneath federal regulation. The information from 2008 to 2017, the latest 12 months to be had, display that greater than $65 million in charitable price range have been paid to Sekulow, his spouse, his sons, his brother, his sister-in-law, his nephew and firms they personal.

Daniel Borochoff, president of the American Institute of Philanthropy, stated Sekulow seems to be blending his protection of Trump together with his charitable endeavors. The staff has issued a “Donor Alert” about ACLJ on its CharityWatch site.

“Charities are not supposed to be taking sides in partisan political activities, such as providing legal services to benefit a politician in an impeachment trial,” Borochoff stated. “Regulators should investigate whether or not charitable resources, such as office, labor, equipment, etc., are being wrongly utilized to benefit Sekulow’s for-profit law firm.”

The deal with for CLA Group indexed in fresh courtroom filings suits Carr Workplaces, a flex-space supplier that rents out mini workplaces, person desks and convention rooms for classes as transient as one hour. According to its site, the corporate additionally gives its shoppers “virtual offices” that come with a mailbox and mail forwarding.

A receptionist on the Carr Workplaces workplace showed the regulation company’s mail is delivered to a mail fit in a protected room earlier than being forwarded to every other location, which she declined to expose.

A decision to Carr final week asking to be hooked up to CLA Group was once forwarded. After a couple of rings, the decision was once spoke back by means of a receptionist on the non-profit ACLJ.

Inquiries about Sekulow’s for-profit regulation company have been referred to Gene Kapp, a Virginia public members of the family contractor paid throughout the charity.

“Jay Sekulow is serving as a member of the President’s legal team in his personal capacity,” Kapp stated in an e-mail. “His work with the President is separate and distinct and is not connected with his work as Chief Counsel of the ACLJ. The ACLJ’s work is separate and distinct from the legal work being done for the President.”

Kapp declined to say whether or not CLA Group has any beef up workforce or whether or not Sekulow was once doing his felony paintings for Trump within the non-profit staff’s workplace. Kapp would additionally no longer touch upon whether or not CLA Group was once reimbursing ACLJ for any assets being applied for Trump’s felony protection.

A 2005 investigation by means of the newsletter Legal Times reported about questionable spending at ACLJ, quoting former workers describing thousands and thousands in charity price range being spent to beef up the Sekulows’ lavish way of life, which integrated a couple of properties, golfing junkets, chauffeur-driven vehicles and a non-public jet used to ferry then-Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. The Guardian and The Washington Post reported further main points in 2017, in a while after Sekulow was once named as Trump’s lawyer.

Over the 10-year-period tested by means of AP, the tax returns display just about $37 million in charitable price range have been paid by means of ACLJ to the CLA Group, the phantom regulation company indexed on courtroom filings as protecting Trump.

Incorporation filings and tax information display Sekulow co-owns CLA Group together with his regulation faculty classmate and longtime trade spouse Stuart J. Roth. Roth may be indexed as senior recommend at ACLJ and named in fresh felony briefs as considered one of Trump’s protection legal professionals.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, is investigating the prospective abuse of charitable price range raised by means of the organizations tied to Sekulow. Spokeswoman Laura Brewer stated it was once unclear when that probe, begun in 2017, can be entire.

Trump, Sekulow’s big name consumer, has confronted equivalent felony questions. Trump agreed to pay $2 million as a part of a agreement with the state of New York wherein he was once pressured to admit he misused charitable price range from the Donald J. Trump Foundation to advertise his 2016 presidential marketing campaign, repay trade money owed and purchase a $10,000 portrait of himself hung at considered one of his Florida inns. Trump’s charity additionally lower an unlawful $25,000 test to beef up the reelection of then-Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who now works with Sekulow as a member of the president’s protection workforce.

A Brooklyn local, Sekulow graduated from Mercer Law School in Georgia and in brief labored for the Internal Revenue Service earlier than going into personal follow in Atlanta together with his former classmate Roth within the early 1980s. The pair specialised in purchasing and promoting ancient houses as tax shelters, however the trade collapsed after disgruntled traders sued them over alleged fraud and securities violations. Court information display each Sekulow and Roth filed for Chapter 7 chapter in 1987.

Sekulow temporarily remade himself as basic recommend for the crowd Jews for Jesus. A self-described Messianic Jew, Sekulow received a spiritual liberties case earlier than the U.S. Supreme Court after individuals of the crowd have been barred from passing out pamphlets on the Los Angeles International Airport.

The following 12 months, information display Sekulow based the non-profit Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism (CASE), a charity “dedicated to the ideal that religious freedom and freedom of speech are inalienable, god given rights.”

In 1992, he was once named leader recommend on the ACLJ, which was once based by means of televangelist Pat Robertson as a conservative counterweight to the left-leaning American Civil Liberties Union. It is affiliated with the regulation faculty at Regent University, the Christian faculty based by means of Robertson and situated subsequent to the studios of his Christian Broadcasting Network in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Tax information display ACLJ now receives the majority of its $23 million annual funds from CASE. All six of the charity’s paid board individuals proportion the final title Sekulow, together with Jay’s spouse, Pam, and their sons, Jordon and Logan.

That tight-knit family regulate runs afoul of requirements issued by means of a couple of watchdog teams to assist stem the possibility of self-dealing and graft.

The Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance recommends a minimum of 5 unbiased board individuals and no longer a couple of who receives direct monetary advantages. Bennett Weiner, who heads the BBB alliance, stated it issued an advisory about ACLJ after the group didn’t reply to requests for more info about its funds.

The Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability, based 40 years in the past by means of Billy Graham and different evangelical leaders to accredit Christian non-profits, calls for unbiased forums of administrators made up of other folks “not related by blood or marriage to staff members.” CASE and ACLJ aren’t indexed a number of the council’s 2,400 individuals.

As Sekulow has situated himself amongst Trump’s leader defenders in each the court and as a felony analyst on Fox News, CASE has endured to lift greater than $50 million once a year via an competitive mixture of telemarketing and junk mail soliciting the conservative devoted to beef up ACLJ’s court advocacy.

But tax information display a lot of that cash is routed to Sekulow and his family. Over the 10-year era tested by means of AP, greater than $12 million was once paid in direct wage and advantages to Sekulow and his family individuals.

Gary Sekulow, Jay’s 61-year-old brother, was once paid a complete of $985,947 in wage and advantages in 2017 as the executive working and monetary officer at each ACLJ and CASE — two full-time positions that tax paperwork point out will require him to paintings 80 hours every week.

Adam Sekulow, Gary’s 31-year-old son, was once paid $229,227 because the director of construction at CASE and $65,052 because the director of main donors at ACLJ the similar 12 months.

Records display thousands and thousands extra every 12 months going to for-profit corporations managed by means of the family. In addition to the $5.8 million ACLJ paid to CLA Group in 2017, $1.4 million was once paid to Regency Productions, an organization owned by means of Jay Sekulow that receives his charges for showing at the radio display “Jay Sekulow Live!” and his tv display “ACLJ This Week with Jay Sekulow,” which airs at the identical Christian community as Pat Robertson’s “The 700 Club.”

Over the 10-year era reviewed by means of AP, CLA Group and Regency have been paid a mixed $46 million in charitable price range by means of ACLJ and CASE. Millions extra have been paid by means of the charities for “airtime,” even though the recipients of that cash weren’t detailed within the tax information.

Sekulow’s display is steadily recorded at a studio situated on the Washington, D.C., headquarters of ACLJ. Tax information display the workplace development, with a present assessed price of $3.8 million, is owned by means of CASE. The charity managed by means of the Sekulow family additionally owns the spacious four-bedroom, four-bath row area subsequent door, which has a present assessed price of $1.8 million.

This week, an AP photographer noticed Jay’s son Jordan Sekulow, 37, getting into the place of dwelling. A graduate of Regent regulation faculty, Jordan Sekulow is the chief director of ACLJ, a member of Trump’s protection workforce, and additionally hosts his father’s radio display. ACLJ’s site and affiliated YouTube channel were posting day by day updates concerning the impeachment trial, reiterating GOP arguments and hammering Democratic House managers.

Jordan’s spouse, Anna Sekulow, 36, additionally works on the charity as a virtual media adviser, in accordance to its site. The public tax information don’t point out how a lot they’re paid.

About $6.8 million went to the corporate PFMS of Georgia for generating Sekulow’s presentations. That corporate’s site lists Gary Sekulow’s spouse, Kimberly Sekulow, 60, as president and CEO. The deal with for that trade is in the similar suburban Atlanta development indexed on tax returns because the workplaces for CASE, the charity that will pay it.

In addition to his two paid jobs on the non-profits, the couple’s son Adam Sekulow is indexed as the purchase supervisor at PFMS. His sister Jennifer Sekulow, 27, is the top of marketplace analysis.

The information display a minimum of $1.2 million was once spent by means of the charities on personal jets, together with an abnormal association the place CASE was once paying to hire a aircraft co-owned by means of the for-profit corporations managed by means of Jay Sekulow and his sister-in-law.

The tax information display thousands and thousands extra have been routed into a lot of non-profit and for-profit entities, which makes it difficult to decide who’s actually getting the cash.

For instance, ACLJ and CASE made bills to the Law & Justice Institute, a non-profit entity created by means of Sekulow and Roth. Tax information display that charity’s simplest job was once to make annual bills to two for-profit corporations, Advocacy Services Inc. and Educational Resources Associates.

Virginia incorporation information checklist “M.G. Robertson” of Virginia Beach because the president and director of Advocacy Services, which gained $4 million in bills. Marion Gordon Robertson, 89, is best recognized to TV audience by means of his nickname, Pat.

Incorporation filings for Education Resources Associates in Washington, D.C, checklist its CEO as John Ashcroft, who served as U.S. lawyer basic within the management of President George W. Bush. That corporate were given $2.2 million in consulting charges from the charitable Law & Justice Institute. Ashcroft, 77, is indexed as a outstanding professor at Regent University and has seemed with Sekulow at ACLJ occasions.

Marc Owens, who served for 10 years because the director of the Exempt Organizations Division of the Internal Revenue Service, stated the construction of the charities and firms managed by means of the Sekulow family seemed designed to difficult to understand simply who’s getting paid and how a lot.

Federal regulation forbids charities from excessively reaping benefits those that have “substantial influence over the organization.” Owens stated each the IRS and state lawyers basic will have to examine.

“This is an apparent web of organizations that seem to exist to pay compensation to Sekulow and his family members,” stated Owens, who’s now in personal follow. “That pattern clearly raises questions for those entities that are tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) as to whether they’re operating for a public benefit or the private benefit of Jay Sekulow and his family members.”

Sekulow’s spokesman denied any wrongdoing.

“The financial arrangements between ACLJ, CASE and other entities have been reviewed by outside independent experts and are in compliance with all tax laws,” Kapp stated.

Asked who the ones outdoor mavens are and whether or not AP may just talk with them, Kapp replied that he didn’t have anything else to upload.





Source link