Сannibal ‘shot girlfriend dead then dismembered her 10-year-old daughter and ate her liver’





A MONSTER step-dad shot his girlfriend, execution-style prior to strangling her ten-year-old daughter and devouring the kid’s liver.

Sergiy Lubenko, 40, is status trial in Ukraine after police officers say he confessed to the heinous crimes.

ICTV

Sergiy Lubenko, 40, up to now admitted to the crimes, police officers say[/caption]

ICTV

Little Hanna Khrystyuk, simply ten-years-old used to be strangled and her liver eaten[/caption]

Dismembered frame portions belonging to Kateryna Obukhivska, 30, and Hanna Khrystyuk, 10, had been discovered scattered in wooded area a month after the brutal slaying.

According to police officers, evil Lubenko met his sufferer by way of a courting web site in 2015 and performed the very best function of doting step-dad and devoted boyfriend.

After a couple of months of courting, Lubenko whisked Kateryna away on a romantic commute to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

But as soon as at the street he lured her into wooded area and shot her within the head two times with a revolver.

He then headed directly to the ten-year-old’s dad’s space, the place she were staying.

Spinning a tale a couple of seashore commute to Hannah’s paternal father, Lubenko took a “happy and smiling” Hannah off in his automobile.

The lady’s devastated paternal dad stated: “This guy used to be my ex-wife’s boyfriend and I suspected not anything.

“I allowed him to take my daughter on the trip”.

He drove to the neighbouring Khmelnytskyi area the place he met along with his 24-year-old feminine companion, Yulia Boiko, 24.

The evil pair then strangled the teen, lower out her liver and Lubenko ate it police officers say.

The 40-year-old used to be charged with double homicide and cannibalism.

Boiko, who is claimed to be his lover, used to be charged with homicide of a minor.

The pair each now deny their guilt.

Prosecutor Maksim Podvorny stated: “We have sufficient proof to call for lifestyles sentences for the pair”.

ICTV

Kateryna Obukhivska, 30, met evil Lubenko on a courting web site[/caption]

ICTV

Hannahs devastated dad says he had no explanation why to suspect Lubenko would do his ten-year-old hurt[/caption]

ICTV

A lady imagined to be Lubenkos companion, 24-year-old Yulia Boiko can also be noticed going through clear of the digital camera[/caption]





