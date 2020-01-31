Сannibal ‘shot girlfriend dead then dismembered her 10-year-old daughter and ate her liver’
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Naked model turns her face into a Snapchat FILTER with £50okay plastic surgery to change all her original features - January 31, 2020
- Giant locust swarms the size of MANHATTAN now threatening millions as they devastate crops in east Africa - January 31, 2020
- Coronavirus – Cats and dogs ‘thrown from tower blocks’ in China after fake news rumours animals are causing spread - January 31, 2020
A MONSTER step-dad shot his girlfriend, execution-style prior to strangling her ten-year-old daughter and devouring the kid’s liver.
Sergiy Lubenko, 40, is status trial in Ukraine after police officers say he confessed to the heinous crimes.
Sergiy Lubenko, 40, up to now admitted to the crimes, police officers say[/caption]
Little Hanna Khrystyuk, simply ten-years-old used to be strangled and her liver eaten[/caption]
Dismembered frame portions belonging to Kateryna Obukhivska, 30, and Hanna Khrystyuk, 10, had been discovered scattered in wooded area a month after the brutal slaying.
According to police officers, evil Lubenko met his sufferer by way of a courting web site in 2015 and performed the very best function of doting step-dad and devoted boyfriend.
After a couple of months of courting, Lubenko whisked Kateryna away on a romantic commute to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.
But as soon as at the street he lured her into wooded area and shot her within the head two times with a revolver.
He then headed directly to the ten-year-old’s dad’s space, the place she were staying.
Spinning a tale a couple of seashore commute to Hannah’s paternal father, Lubenko took a “happy and smiling” Hannah off in his automobile.
The lady’s devastated paternal dad stated: “This guy used to be my ex-wife’s boyfriend and I suspected not anything.
“I allowed him to take my daughter on the trip”.
He drove to the neighbouring Khmelnytskyi area the place he met along with his 24-year-old feminine companion, Yulia Boiko, 24.
The evil pair then strangled the teen, lower out her liver and Lubenko ate it police officers say.
The 40-year-old used to be charged with double homicide and cannibalism.
MOST READ IN NEWS
WE'RE OUTTA HERE!
Your ULTIMATE Brexit information – from summer time vacations to Brits dwelling in another country
OUR TIME HAS COME
Today at 11pm the nice folks of the United Kingdom will after all get Brexit executed
Boiko, who is claimed to be his lover, used to be charged with homicide of a minor.
The pair each now deny their guilt.
Prosecutor Maksim Podvorny stated: “We have sufficient proof to call for lifestyles sentences for the pair”.
Kateryna Obukhivska, 30, met evil Lubenko on a courting web site[/caption]
Hannahs devastated dad says he had no explanation why to suspect Lubenko would do his ten-year-old hurt[/caption]
A lady imagined to be Lubenkos companion, 24-year-old Yulia Boiko can also be noticed going through clear of the digital camera[/caption]