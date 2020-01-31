Woman with THIRTY ONE fingers and toes sets new Guinness World Record for having most digits
Woman with THIRTY ONE fingers and toes sets new Guinness World Record for having most digits

A WOMAN with 31 fingers and toes has set a new Guinness World Record for having the most digits – beating the former successful choice of 28.

Kumari Nayak, 63, used to be born with polydactylism – a not unusual abnormality at beginning the place the individual has further fingers and toes.

Kumari Nayak, 63, used to be born with polydactylism – a not unusual abnormality at beginning the place the individual has further fingers and toes
She has 12 fingers and 19 toes in overall
Kumari is ready to go into the Guinness Book of World Records for the most fingers and toes on this planet

She has 19 toes and 12 fingers in overall, beating earlier report holder Devendra Suthar, who entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2014 with 14 toes and 14 fingers.

Kumari, from Odisha in India, says her situation method she is compelled to stick in doorways, as her superstitious neighbours emblem her a witch.

She stated: “The citizens within reach, who’re an excessive amount of into blind faiths, consider that I’m a witch and steer clear of me. They every now and then come to look my situation – however by no means assist.

“I am forced to stay indoors as I am being treated differently which is not a nice way of treatment from my neighbours.”

One of her neighbours, who’s conscious about Kumari’s situation, stated: “This is a small village and other people listed here are an excessive amount of into blind faiths.

“I feel so sorry for her that she cannot even afford to get herself treated.”

Kumari says she has no cash to fund any type of remedy.

Govenment officers in India have presented her a house and a pension, whilst looking to unfold consciousness amongst her neighbours.

A spokesperson from the executive division stated: “We are conscious about her scenario and have presented all imaginable is helping.

“We are also educating her neighbours to treat her with love and compassion and that she is not a witch.”

Kumari remains indoors as neighbours steer clear of speaking to her on the street
Government officers have helped Kumari via offering her with a house
She can not find the money for remedy for her situation
Kumari’s neighbours are superstitious and say she can be a witch
She is ready to go into the Guinness Book of World Records
The earlier report holder had 28 fingers and toes

