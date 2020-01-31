Woman with THIRTY ONE fingers and toes sets new Guinness World Record for having most digits
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Chinese whistleblowers who warned of Coronavirus outbreak at meat market were arrested for ‘spreading rumours’ - January 31, 2020
- Coronavirus – Chinese use GRAPEFRUITS and bras as face mask… as pranksters mock improvised solutions - January 30, 2020
- Coronavirus – Fake news about killer bug rampant as Facebook, Google, YouTube and Twitter scramble to contain spread - January 30, 2020
A WOMAN with 31 fingers and toes has set a new Guinness World Record for having the most digits – beating the former successful choice of 28.
Kumari Nayak, 63, used to be born with polydactylism – a not unusual abnormality at beginning the place the individual has further fingers and toes.
She has 19 toes and 12 fingers in overall, beating earlier report holder Devendra Suthar, who entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2014 with 14 toes and 14 fingers.
Kumari, from Odisha in India, says her situation method she is compelled to stick in doorways, as her superstitious neighbours emblem her a witch.
She stated: “The citizens within reach, who’re an excessive amount of into blind faiths, consider that I’m a witch and steer clear of me. They every now and then come to look my situation – however by no means assist.
“I am forced to stay indoors as I am being treated differently which is not a nice way of treatment from my neighbours.”
One of her neighbours, who’s conscious about Kumari’s situation, stated: “This is a small village and other people listed here are an excessive amount of into blind faiths.
“I feel so sorry for her that she cannot even afford to get herself treated.”
Most learn in
Kumari says she has no cash to fund any type of remedy.
Govenment officers in India have presented her a house and a pension, whilst looking to unfold consciousness amongst her neighbours.
A spokesperson from the executive division stated: “We are conscious about her scenario and have presented all imaginable is helping.
“We are also educating her neighbours to treat her with love and compassion and that she is not a witch.”
We pay for your tales! Do you have got a tale for The Sun Online information crew? Email us at guidelines@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.