Tumble in UK car output ‘a grave fear’, says trade body

Image copyright

UK car manufacturing sank to its lowest in nearly a decade in 2019, with output forecast to proceed falling this 12 months.

Factories produced 1.Three million devices ultimate 12 months, down 14.2% on 2018 and the 3rd consecutive 12 months of decline, in step with figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturing and Traders.

Structural adjustments in the business, Brexit uncertainty, and vulnerable exports had been all elements, the trade body mentioned.

SMMT boss Mike Hawes known as the worst figures since 2010 “a grave concern”.

Production of vehicles to be offered in the UK fell 12.3% ultimate 12 months, whilst cars for export fell 14.7%. With 81% of vehicles constructed for export – the overwhelming majority despatched to the European Union – Mr Hawes once more wired the significance of a barrier-free EU trade deal after Brexit.

Shipments to EU international locations fell by means of 11.1% ultimate 12 months, however the bloc stays the business’s maximum vital marketplace

“Given the uncertainty the sector has experienced, it is essential to protect our global competitiveness, and that starts with an ambitious free trade agreement with Europe – one that guarantees all automotive products can be bought and sold without tariffs or additional burdens,” he mentioned.

Price rises

Britain leaves the EU at 23:00 GMT on Friday, even though trade regulations will stay unchanged till the top of the transition length in December.

Mr Hawes does now not await any disruption to exports or imports, as the specter of a cliff-edge Brexit that spooked the business ultimate 12 months has receded.

But given the built-in nature of the European motor business, with portions, parts and vehicles going from side to side throughout borders a number of occasions all through the manufacturing procedure, a trade deal had to be struck once imaginable, he mentioned.

Image copyright

“This will boost manufacturing, avoid costly price rises and maintain choice for UK consumers. Negotiations will be challenging but all sides stand to gain,” Mr Hawes mentioned. He estimates that the imposition of price lists on vehicles and parts will upload £1,500 to the cost of a mean car, recently about £22,700.

A enough trade deal will unencumber a pipeline of funding into the UK, by means of each manufactures and the provision chain, he mentioned. Carlos Tavares, leader government of France’s PSA Group, which owns Vauxhall, has wired the significance of a trade deal to protected funding on the UK corporate’s Ellesmere Port manufacturing facility, in Cheshire.

More electrical car gross sales

Manufacturing output this 12 months is forecast to fall much less sharply, to about 1.27 million devices, with firms having already began adjusting to structural adjustments, such because the hunch in diesel vehicles, new emissions laws, and funding in electrical and hybrid vehicles.

Mr Hawes mentioned a vivid spot in ultimate 12 months’s figures used to be a 34.7% upward push in manufacturing of electrical and hybrid cars. But with 192,304 devices produced, it used to be a small a part of the whole overall. “The challenge to the industry is how quickly it can move,” Mr Hawes mentioned. “Environmental pressures are not going away. They are going to increase.”

Alongside the manufacturing knowledge, the SMMT launched new figures highlighting the motor business’s contribution to the UK economic system. About 168,000 other people – one in 14 – hired in production works in automobile, with an extra 279,000 jobs supported by means of the field.

In the north east and west Midlands, automobile accounts for multiple in six production jobs.