Renault’s new CEO will benefit from Carlos Ghosn’s wild optimism

Carlos Ghosn is also long gone from the car industry, however he isn’t forgotten. He used to be, finally, the primary true electrical automobile fanatic within the trade. Wired mag as soon as mentioned he used to be “either a brilliant visionary, or crazy as a loon.” His forecasts a decade in the past had been wildly positive—see my 2012 interview with him right here, the place he predicted 10% of new vehicles could be electrical by means of 2020. (The precise quantity will be nearer to two%.) But he used to be directionally right kind. And the new CEO of Renault, Luca de Meo, will benefit from his wild optimism within the years yet to come. Perhaps each adjectives—good and loopy—practice. (He’s now not the one auto government for whom that’s true.)

Who is Luca de Meo? While now not well known, he’s a consummate automobile government, as Christiaan Hetzner main points in his attention-grabbing Fortune profile right here. Indeed, the ones within the trade surprise why he hasn’t gotten a best activity prior to now. He is credited with resurrecting the Fiat 500 again in 2007, extra lately he became round Spanish carmaker Seat, and he used to be as soon as thought to be a candidate to switch Fiat boss Sergio Marchionne, who died in 2018. It’s an enchanting resume for a person most effective 52 years previous.

The Italian beat out Clotilde Delbos, Renault’s finance leader and meantime boss for the reason that board booted Thierry Bollore ultimate fall. I interviewed her on the Fortune Global Forum in November, and with out speaking about Ghosn, she made it relatively transparent what the Ghosn legacy approach for Renault: “On electric [cars], it is not PowerPoint for us. It is real life. And contrary to others, we are not bleeding, we are very close to profitability.”

Asked about Tesla, she replied: “We are not competing with Tesla. We welcome Tesla. They helped prove an electric car can be a premium car. We are more a mass-market producer. The Renault DNA is to be able to do the exact car people want, affordable.” If the electrical automobile long term ever comes, Carlos Ghosn will need to be given a large serving to of the credit score for buying us there.

Meanwhile, Nissan isn’t doing so smartly within the post-Ghosn technology. Reuters experiences it’s making plans a large spherical of cuts, getting rid of 4,300 white-collar jobs and closing two production websites. “The situation is dire. It’s do or die,” an individual “close to Nissan’s senior management and the company’s board” informed Reuters.

As for Ghosn, he’s as outspoken as ever. In an interview with CNBC from Beirut, Lebanon, the place he’s hiding from Japanese government, he mentioned: “If you’re a foreigner working in Japan, you have to be very careful, because unless the system changes, you’re playing with your life.”

