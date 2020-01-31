Philip Morris CEO aims for a ‘smoke-free future’





The Marlboro Man and the ones iconic Marlboro cigarettes might be a factor of the previous if the CEO of Philip Morris succeeds in growing what he calls a “smoke free future”.

“I can be extraordinarily glad if we don’t promote cigarettes one

day,” says Andre Calantzpoulos. “That’s what we’re seeking to do. So I believe

luck for us is, the quicker the simpler to get there.”

You is also stunned to listen to that from the CEO who runs the one in every of biggest tobacco corporations on the planet. But Calantzpoulos, a former smoker, desires to persuade grownup people who smoke to change to selection smoke-free merchandise as a result of he believes there are fewer well being dangers as opposed to typical cigarettes. Reaching that purpose will take time. In 2019 e-cigarette merchandise accounted for handiest 18 % of Philip Morris’s revenues. Cigarette gross sales nonetheless make up for the majority of the corporate’s revenues of $29 billion.

Calantzpoulos is making a bet that PMI’s digital cigarette instrument this is now on sale within the United States will pave methods to a long run with out cigarettes. It’s referred to as IQOS (pronounced Eye-kose). The battery-operated, pen-like instrument isn’t a vaping e-cigarette. It heats tobacco reasonably than burns it and releases a vapor with the style of tobacco. Calantzopoulos claims that IQOS has considerably decrease ranges of destructive chemical compounds in comparison to vaping merchandise. He says the instrument is aimed for adults and he insists it isn’t for teenager use. “There is a very big increase in youth use of nicotine products,” he recognizes, “and that has to be stopped.”

PMI made IQOS to be had within the U.S. final October beneath a licensing settlement with Altria, its former guardian corporate. Currently, the e-cigarette is to be had for acquire handiest in Atlanta, Georgia and Richmond, Virginia. Since its release in 2014, IQOS has been offered in additional than 50 markets outdoor of the U.S. Calantzpoulos says there are greater than 12 million IQOS customers international.

The advertising and marketing pitch from PMI is that IQOS is helping people who smoke surrender. But till the Food and Drug Administration makes an authentic ruling at the well being risks of e-cigarettes, together with IQOS, Calantzpoulos is wary.

“The product is neither risk free and it is addictive,” he says. “It’s much better than cigarettes. But it’s not risk free.”

