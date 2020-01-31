Nurse ‘tries to kill five newborn babies by poisoning them with morphine-laced breast milk’





A NURSE allegedly attempted to kill five newborn babies by poisoning them with morphine-laced breast milk at a medical institution in Germany.

The younger girl was once arrested on Wednesday after a syringe containing breast milk and lines of morphine have been present in her locker at Ulm University Hospital.

The newborn babies had all fallen sick on the similar time on December 20, each and every affected by shortness of breath.

Ulm police leader Bernhard Weber stated: “In the early hours five babies, elderly between in the future and one month, suffered shortness of breath nearly concurrently.

“Only because of the immediate action taken by the staff could the five lives be saved.”

Doctors first suspected the babies had an an infection, however urine checks discovered lines of morphine in all five – despite the fact that two of them had now not been prescribed the drug.

Investigators have stated that from the time in their signs, the babies will have to had been poisoned all the way through the evening.

They later discovered a syringe containing morphine-infused child milk within the locker of probably the most nurses on that evening shift.

The nurse, who’s described as being younger, has now not been recognized.

She was once arrested after the syringe was once discovered however denies fees of significant physically hurt and tried killing.

She has now not but been charged however in accordance to Ulm prosecutor Christof Lehr, “faces five counts of attempted manslaughter”.

Prosecutors imagine she acted with premeditation and “accepted that the babies could die” on account of her movements, he added.

In a commentary, Ulm University Hospital wrote: “Shortly earlier than Christmas, five untimely and newborn babies on the tracking station suffered from worsening of breath, in order that 3 of the five kids had to be ventilated.

“The well being division was once knowledgeable straight away at the assumption that the outbreak might be an an infection.

“Due to the instant scientific intervention, an extra deterioration within the situation of the newborns might be averted.

“The hospital board and the hospital management immediately initiated appropriate measures.”

