Coronavirus – Chinese pet owners rush to buy face masks for their dogs over fears they may contract deadly bug
Coronavirus – Chinese pet owners rush to buy face masks for their dogs over fears they may contract deadly bug

CHINESE canine owners are dashing to buy face masks for their pooches as mavens warn pets may just additionally catch the deadly Coronavirus.

The virus has already killed 170 other folks – and now it’s feared pets may just catch it too.

Chinese pet owners are flocking to buy face masks for their dogs
One salesman says he’s promoting extra particular masks than ever earlier than
The information comes after China’s most sensible professional for infectious sicknesses warned that pets may just catch the deadly virus

One on-line dealer from Beijing instructed Mail Online he’s promoting extra particular masks than ever earlier than.

The information comes after China’s most sensible professional for infectious sicknesses warned pets may well be inflamed via Coronavirus.

So some distance, it has unfold to 21 international locations and areas and inflamed greater than 7,900 other folks.

However the World Health Organisation claims it has no longer observed any proof of the virus being handed onto cats or dogs.

Zhou Tianxiao, 33, began promoting particular masks for dogs in 2018 to assist offer protection to them from air air pollution.

But because the coronavirus broke out in Wuhan previous this month, Mr Zhou has long gone from promoting 150 masks a month to no less than 50 an afternoon.

He stated: “Most [dogs] have started to wear [masks]. Because there is this virus, people pay more attention to their health and their pets’ health.”

He sells the masks for 49 yuan (£5.40) for a pack of 3.

He added: “[The dog masks] may not be as skilled because the scientific masks made for people, however they are practical.

“Their main purposes are to block out smog, stop dogs from eating or licking food on the floor and prevent them from being exposed to the virus.”

Prof. Li Lanjuan, a member of the senior professional crew from China’s National Health Commission, stated: “In this epidemic season, pet owners must fortify their control of their pets.

“If your dogs run round out of doors and are available to touch with the outbreak or other folks inflamed with the virus, then your pets must even be installed quarantine.

“Because the epidemic spreads between mammals, therefore we should take precaution against other mammals.”

The masks may also be purchased for round £5
They are compatible quite a few nostril shapes for pets
People wearing face masks arrive at Heathrow Airport in London
People dressed in face masks arrive at Heathrow Airport in London
EPA
Residents shape a protracted queue to buy masks at a scientific corporate as masks scarcity continues amid the coronavirus outbreak in China
EPA

