Coronavirus – Chinese pet owners rush to buy face masks for their dogs over fears they may contract deadly bug





CHINESE canine owners are dashing to buy face masks for their pooches as mavens warn pets may just additionally catch the deadly Coronavirus.

The virus has already killed 170 other folks – and now it’s feared pets may just catch it too.

One on-line dealer from Beijing instructed Mail Online he’s promoting extra particular masks than ever earlier than.

The information comes after China’s most sensible professional for infectious sicknesses warned pets may well be inflamed via Coronavirus.

So some distance, it has unfold to 21 international locations and areas and inflamed greater than 7,900 other folks.

However the World Health Organisation claims it has no longer observed any proof of the virus being handed onto cats or dogs.

Zhou Tianxiao, 33, began promoting particular masks for dogs in 2018 to assist offer protection to them from air air pollution.

But because the coronavirus broke out in Wuhan previous this month, Mr Zhou has long gone from promoting 150 masks a month to no less than 50 an afternoon.

He stated: “Most [dogs] have started to wear [masks]. Because there is this virus, people pay more attention to their health and their pets’ health.”

He sells the masks for 49 yuan (£5.40) for a pack of 3.

He added: “[The dog masks] may not be as skilled because the scientific masks made for people, however they are practical.

“Their main purposes are to block out smog, stop dogs from eating or licking food on the floor and prevent them from being exposed to the virus.”

Most learn in CAM OFF IT!

Builder, 53, says Megxit is cover-up to disguise that he's Charles & Camilla's son

PLAGUE SHIP

7,000 on coronavirus lockdown on cruise send after Chinese couple fall sick

FROM THE DEEP

Fisherman catches thriller sea monster with '3 legs' in creepy pictures NEVER FORGET HER FACE

This lady, 14, was once killed with an injection to the center in Auschwitz HELL ON EARTH

Chilling footage disclose horrors of Hitler's evil Auschwitz camp 75 years on GROUND ZERO

Coronavirus outbreak DID get started at meat marketplace promoting koalas and wolf cubs





Prof. Li Lanjuan, a member of the senior professional crew from China’s National Health Commission, stated: “In this epidemic season, pet owners must fortify their control of their pets.

“If your dogs run round out of doors and are available to touch with the outbreak or other folks inflamed with the virus, then your pets must even be installed quarantine.

“Because the epidemic spreads between mammals, therefore we should take precaution against other mammals.”

EPA

EPA

We pay for your tales! Do you will have a tale for The Sun Online information crew? Email us at pointers@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.





Source link