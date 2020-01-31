Coronavirus – 7,000 people on lockdown on cruise ship after Chinese couple fall ill
About 7,000 passengers and staff are trapped on a cruise ship in Italy amid fears two holidaymakers have coronavirus.
A husband and spouse from China were installed isolation on the Costa Smerelda, which would possibly have Britons on board, after the couple got here down with a fever and respiring issues.
More to apply…
