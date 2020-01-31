Coronavirus – 7,000 people on lockdown on cruise ship after Chinese couple fall ill





About 7,000 passengers and staff are trapped on a cruise ship in Italy amid fears two holidaymakers have coronavirus.

A husband and spouse from China were installed isolation on the Costa Smerelda, which would possibly have Britons on board, after the couple got here down with a fever and respiring issues.

More to apply…

For the newest information on this tale stay checking again at Sun Online.

Thesun.co.united kingdom is your pass to vacation spot for the most efficient superstar information, soccer information, real-life tales, jaw-dropping photos and must-see video.

Download our unbelievable, new and stepped forward loose App for the most efficient ever Sun Online revel in. For iPhone click on right here, for Android click on right here.

Like us on Facebook at www.fb.com/thesun and apply us from our major Twitter account at @TheSun.









Source link