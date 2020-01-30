Brexit arrangements: ‘We’ve stockpiled 10,000 wine bottles’

The British wine business is likely one of the quickest rising on the earth. Some expect that Brexit will spice up gross sales of house grown wine as provides from the continent are squeezed. But different UK winery homeowners say EU providers of corks, bottles and kit have already put costs up by way of between 10-15%.

Father and daughter, Ian and Rebekah Sargent, personal Laurel Vines in Driffield, East Yorkshire, one among England’s maximum northerly wineries. They’ve been stockpiling in preparation for Brexit day.