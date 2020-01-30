Beautiful ‘Bond villain’ daughter of Uzbekistan despot set to lose £40m UK homes over fraud





DESCRIBED as an exquisite however fatal James Bond villain, Gulnara Karimova used to be tipped to be triumphant her past due dictator father as chief of Uzbekistan.

The clever and charismatic 47-year-old combined a few of the elite of British prime society and the cream of the showbiz global.

Among her neighbours at her £30million Gorse Hill Manor mansion, on a gated neighborhood in Surrey, used to be Sir Bruce Forsyth.

But now the Harvard-educated industry empire boss, former UN ambassador and dad singer is languishing in prison charged with extorting £661MILLION in bribes.

And this week it emerged her accusers within the gas-rich however corrupt central Asian nation are again in court docket to grab her world property — together with a multi-million-pound assets portfolio within the UK.

It is a a ways cry from the images of her on the races with Prince Michael of Kent and at events with Bill Clinton and Jude Law.

She used to be additionally noticed along Sir Elton John at two of his Aids Foundation occasions, even supposing a spokesman for the singer denied he knew her and mentioned she used to be best there as a visitor of the sponsors.

Former British ambassador Craig Murray as soon as described the then omnipotent Gulnara as “one hell of a package”.

He mentioned: “She is richer than Paris Hilton, undeniably smarter and arguably sexier — and I’ve met each.

“Harvard MBA, proprietor of rankings of companies, martial arts black belt, fluent in 4 languages, skilled jewelry dressmaker, poet and performer of a No1 hit pop unmarried.

“Her muscle-bound boyfriend walks respectfully behind her, head bowed.”

She used to be as soon as tipped to be triumphant her brutal father Islam Karimov, however the pair fell out because the tyrant drifted into senility.

Prior to 2014, Gulnara — described in a US embassy cable as a “robber baron” and “the single most hated person” in her nation — used to be a characteristic of Uzbek society.

She frequently posted on social media and had arms in masses of pies, together with her personal fragrance and jewelry strains.

Islam Karimov, Gulnara's father, dominated Uzbekistan from 1989 till his dying in 2016

Business empire boss Karimova used to mingle with {powerful} males like Bill Clinton

Gulnara Karimova would revel in events with the likes of Jude Law

The former UN ambassador has been pictured on the races with Prince Michael of Kent

‘FRIENDS WITH SORCERERS’

She mingled with shoe dressmaker Jimmy Choo at a way week she organised in Uzbek capital Tashkent and sang a duet with French actor Gerard Depardieu and dad songs underneath the degree identify Googoosha.

At her invitation, Sting performed a live performance within the nation, which he believed used to be backed by way of Unicef. According to stories, he approved up to £2million to carry out, with tickets going for £1,400 — 45 instances the common native per 30 days wage.

Later he mentioned he used to be, “Well aware of the Uzbek president’s appalling reputation in the field of human rights”, however had come to imagine cultural boycotts had been “counter-productive”.

Gulnara married Mansur Maqsudi, an American businessman of Afghanistan Tajik beginning, in 1991. They settled in the USA and had son Islam and daughter Iman.

When the wedding fell aside in 2001, Gulnara moved again to Uzbekistan along with her youngsters, in spite of an American court docket granting Mansur custody.

In court docket papers he accused Gulnara of the usage of her affect in Uzbekistan to cripple his companies there and feature 3 of his kin imprisoned.

After leaving her activity as a UN ambassador, she expanded her charity, Fund Forum, and started traveling the rustic in what used to be noticed as preparation for a presidential marketing campaign.

Then the tide became.

Her financial institution accounts had been frozen, her TV and radio channels “went dark” and Fund Forum used to be investigated for tax evasion.

Gulnara Karimova snapped on the 2012 amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS tournament in France

The despot's daughter could also be a way dressmaker, a popstar and a poet

She accused more youthful sister Lola, 41, of being “friends with sorcerers” who had became their mom Tatiana towards her.

She closed down her Twitter account after a rant towards Tatiana, who she accused of, “Promising to destroy everything to do with me if I so much as think of ‘messing in her affairs’.”

There had been stories she had angered her father after being photographed semi-naked and coated with only some peacock feathers. Then she disappeared from public view.

When her father died in 2016, she failed to seem on the funeral. Nor used to be she noticed at any of the 35,000 public prayer vigils held after his dying.

Not even some of her personal members of the family knew her whereabouts — in order that they employed Human Rights Watch researcher Steve Swerdlow to check out to find her.

He mentioned on the time: “This is a woman who could not get enough attention and was everywhere, and no word from her since 2014.”

Many Uzbeks assumed she used to be lifeless. But in the back of closed doorways she have been sentenced to ten years in jail for cash laundering and embezzlement, which used to be commuted to space arrest.

Her daughter Iman, 21, later printed astonishing information about her arrest in early 2014.

Then 15 years previous, Iman used to be learning at boarding college in Brighton and had returned for the vacations.

She informed how black-clad commandos landed at the balcony of the Tashkent flat she used to be staying in along with her mom. Visiting pals had been led away with hoods on their heads, whilst the commandos seized electronics and paperwork, together with Iman’s GCSE homework.

She mentioned: “My mum was trying to get through to my grandfather by telephone, but she wasn’t able to.”

Gulnara by no means noticed her father once more.

For greater than a 12 months, Iman and her mom, plus two participants of workforce, had been holed up of their house in Tashkent.

In a a ways cry from her earlier way of life, Karimova is now languishing in prison

The 'robber baron' has been charged with extorting £661MILLION in bribes

TRIAL IN KITCHEN

One of the workers complained that she used to be now not even allowed to consult with her circle of relatives — prior to committing suicide by way of consuming commercial vinegar.

It later emerged that during August 2015 there used to be a tribulation in Gulnara’s kitchen.

Iman mentioned there used to be a pass judgement on, prosecutors and a government-appointed defence attorney, who used to be so worried he used to be shaking. Gulnara’s house used to be then reportedly fitted with steel bars so she may best use one room. However, she is believed to have smuggled out a letter describing her scenario.

It informed of “severe psychological pressure” in addition to beatings.

She wrote: “What makes it all worse is that it is impossible to live like a human when you are watched by cameras, when there are armed men everywhere and when you are depressed because of what you have seen: Special forces jumping on to the roof, your things in a mess, broken windows and doors and worst of all, a blindfolded person who is being dragged along the floor.”

The blindfolded particular person used to be idea to be her industry spouse and rumoured boyfriend, Rustam Madumarov, who used to be arrested at the identical day as two of her closest mates.

In March, Iman launched photos of her mom taking a look bedraggled, dressed in a dressing robe and red slippers and being taken out of her house to prison.

She had damaged the phrases of her space arrest by way of leaving the premises and getting access to the web.

A brand new trial began previous this month, with the government taking a look to grab her international property, together with her Gorse Hill Manor, an £8million house in Mayfair and £2million rental in Belgravia, each central London.

Son Islam, 27, who is assumed to reside in London, has prior to now accused the Uzbek government of making an attempt to kill his mum, claiming she used to be a sufferer of vengeance by way of jealous cronies of her father.

He mentioned: “They need to get rid of her, perhaps by way of poisoning. They don’t seem to be focused on releasing her, as a result of then the whole lot might be printed.

“They will have to answer a lot of questions then. No one could answer these questions.”





