UK house price growth at 14-month excessive, says the Nationwide

UK house costs rose at their quickest annual charge for 14 months, in line with the Nationwide, with an build up of one.9% in January.

Commentators recommend there was some unencumber of pent-up call for following the transparent normal election outcome.

However, the Nationwide, which bases its figures by itself loan information, mentioned it anticipated belongings costs to be flat in 2020.

It valued the moderate house at £215,897.

House costs had been up through 0.5% in January when put next with the earlier month, the development society mentioned.

“Looking ahead, economic developments will remain the key driver of housing market trends and house prices,” mentioned Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s leader economist.

“Much will continue to depend on how quickly uncertainty about the UK’s future trading relationships lifts, as well as the outlook for global growth. Overall, we expect the economy to continue to expand at a modest pace in 2020, with house prices remaining broadly flat over the next 12 months.”

Cost of dwelling ‘outstripped house costs in 2010s’ Will house costs upward thrust or fall this yr?

Analysts mentioned that the Brexit procedure would once more be key to the motion of house costs.

“January is usually a busy time for estate agents as would-be buyers begin their search in earnest. But this year their numbers have been swelled by thousands of people who sat on their hands as Brexit uncertainty swirled,” mentioned Jonathan Hopper, managing director of Garrington Property Finders.

“Sellers too are returning to the fold, meaning the market is seeing a simultaneous uplift in both demand and supply. Only when the dust settles will we know for certain how that double stimulus affects prices.”

A separate survey through belongings portal Zoopla confirmed that towns out of doors the south of England noticed the largest rises in costs in 2019, partially because of their relative affordability.

Annual house price growth stood at 6.1% in Edinburgh in December 2019 – the absolute best amongst UK towns, with Nottingham seeing the 2nd largest build up at 5.2%.

