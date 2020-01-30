Troubled rail firm Northern brought under government control

Image copyright

Troubled rail corporate Northern is to be brought under government control, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has introduced.

The choice, which can see the firm’s franchise stripped from operator Arriva Rail North from 1 March, was once taken following years of main disruption.

The government up to now described the delays and cancellations as “unacceptable”.

Mr Shapps mentioned passengers had “lost trust in the north’s rail network”.

“People across the north deserve better, their communities deserve better and I am determined to achieve that,” he added.

Northern passengers have confronted rail chaos ever since new timetables had been offered in May 2018.

The revised schedules led to masses of trains an afternoon to be cancelled, and punctuality and reliability issues have persisted to blight the community.

Mick Whelan, basic secretary of educate drivers’ union ASLEF, welcomed the transfer.

But he warned: “There won’t be an immediate improvement because many of the systemic failures at Northern – the late delivery of new rolling stock, the cancellation by the Conservative government of infrastructure upgrades, trying to run a service with too few drivers – cannot be remedied overnight.”