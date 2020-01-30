Super Bowl LIV tickets could be the most expensive in the game’s history





The Super Bowl is at all times a scorching price ticket, however this 12 months’s fit up between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is proving to be one in every of the most in-demand video games in years.

The moderate value of a price ticket is now greater than $8,200, in step with TicketIQ. The least expensive price ticket (referred to as the “get in” value) these days stands at $4,600, down from $5,000 on Tuesday. And they’re best prone to get extra expensive, as provide dwindles.

Two key components are riding costs upper. First, the Chiefs haven’t been to a Super Bowl since 1970, so fanatics aren’t sparing any expense to peer it in individual. A learn about through StubHub unearths that fanatics are touring a median of one,540 miles to peer the recreation this 12 months. The moderate price ticket value on that web page is $6,400, an 8% building up over the previous 24 hours.)

Meanwhile, fanatics from San Francisco generally tend to have extra disposable source of revenue, so that they’re ready to pay upper costs.

Want a seat as regards to the box? That will run you a median of $27,643, says TicketIQ.

The most expensive Super Bowl (so far as secondary marketplace price ticket costs cross) used to be Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, when the Patriots crowned the Seahawks. Average costs for that recreation hit $9,723. It’s unsure if this 12 months’s recreation will most sensible that, however the present “get in” value is $900 greater than the place tickets stood in that recreation. And, for that recreation, a minimum of, the large surge in asking costs didn’t in reality kick in till 3 days sooner than kickoff.

