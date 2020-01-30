Renault turns to a former rival to lead the French carmaker out of the Carlos Ghosn era





Luca de Meo, the 52-year-old Italian, has lengthy been regarded as one of Europe’s absolute best and brightest auto executives, even supposing nonetheless in large part unknown past the trade. Renault’s board regardless that knew exactly what they have been getting into deciding on him on Tuesday to transform the French automaker’s new leader government.

For insiders, the largest query surrounding his appointment may were why it took the former boss of Seat, Spain’s best carmaker, see you later to after all take his position at the best rung of a primary auto model. Few can boast of such a various resume that incorporates key stops at Toyota, Fiat and Volkswagen.

A advertising and marketing buff credited with resurrecting the Fiat 500 again in 2007 and, extra just lately, turning round Seat, he was once as soon as regarded as a candidate to exchange the past due mythical Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne.

Come July, de Meo will quickly face his largest problem—respiring lifestyles again into a moribund Renault.

“De Meo is a sales and marketing expert. He knows all the brands and what appeals to mass market consumers. That’s where his strengths lie,” Bernstein analyst Thanos Hadjiantonis advised Fortune.

In the procedure, the Milan local beat out Clotilde Delbos, Renault’s finance leader and intervening time boss ever since the board sacked Thierry Bollore in November in a bid to re-light the unwell alliance with Nissan.

Mired in troubles ever since Japanese government arrested then-CEO Carlos Ghosn over a 12 months in the past for alleged white-collar crimes, Renault warned on income in October and scheduled a whole strategic overhaul. Shares misplaced a quarter of their price final 12 months whilst European auto friends jointly posted features of 15 p.c.

On Wednesday, Japanese brass weighed in with their approval of the rent. “I am very happy with the Renault Board’s decision to appoint Luca de Meo as CEO,” Nissan Motor Co. consultant government officer, president and CEO mentioned Executive Officer, President and CEO Makoto Uchida, mentioned in a commentary. “We are all looking forward to working closely with him and our Alliance partners in our efforts to support mutually profitable growth.”

A “visionary” strategist

“Luca de Meo is a great strategist and visionary of a rapidly changing automotive world,” mentioned Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard. “His expertise, but also his passion for cars, make him a real asset for the Group.”

Until de Meo’s 2009 defection to Volkswagen, he was once being groomed as successor to Marchionne at Fiat Chrysler. While nonetheless in his 30s, he assumed duty for the flagship model of the similar title, later cementing his declare to the Fiat throne by way of including Alfa Romeo to his portfolio.

The abrupt departure north shocked many—the place of advertising and marketing boss for the VW model was once person who saved him a ways from the boardrooms of Wolfsburg. It represented an obvious step down on his occupation ladder and his long run there gave the impression unsure given a hierarchical tradition unforgiving to outsiders—even to Germans.

No longer in the limelight, De Meo went about quietly construction on his accomplishments. In 2012 he was once promoted to gross sales and advertising and marketing leader at VW’s top class model Audi, the place he quickly clashed with Germans advising him to glorify its previous accomplishments.

Instead de Meo selected to push Audi as the maximum revolutionary top class model, who prefer to outfit Marvel’s Iron Man with an electrical R8 sports activities automobile than struggle Mercedes-Benz for product placements in the Jurassic Park movie franchise.

“I’ve worked for brands (like Alfa) that have a much bigger tradition and no present,” he advised newshounds at the time. “I’d prefer to have a present and future than look back at how nice things were 50 years ago.”

His instincts proved proper as Audi gross sales grew by way of a quarter right through his three-year tenure. In the quick aftermath of the diesel scandal, Volkswagen’s board then picked him in November 2015 to run the crew’s low-profile Seat model.

There he took a corporate that was once breaking even to person who was once in a position to building up volumes at a double-digit fee for 3 years in a row. Not best did Seat transform one of the quickest rising carmakers in Europe, it turned into the main access level into the crew for brand spanking new shoppers by way of successful huge numbers from opponents.

In the procedure, De Meo satisfied Wolfsburg that Seat must go back to the crowded Chinese marketplace, successful him the plum task to broaden for the crew a new cheap platform that can underpin a circle of relatives of small, inexpensive electrical automobiles. He additionally introduced the Cupra efficiency sub-brand, patterning it on his revival of Fiat’s Abarth, to extra successfully problem Alfa Romeo.

His to-do record

Only an hour after Renault’s announcement on Tuesday, intervening time Seat boss Carsten Isensee took a second right through a automobile presentation to reward his former boss, thanking de Meo for “his effort and dedication over the past years to take this company to another level.”

Renault is a other animal to Volkswagen, alternatively, and de Meo will face two key shareholders at odds with every different in the interventionist-prone French state and a reluctant Nissan that in combination personal 30% of the corporate.

Bernstein’s Hadjiantonis believes de Meo is aware of how to navigate his method via sticky eventualities. When Barcelona-based Seat, the 1950s mind kid of centralist Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, discovered itself in the heart of Catalonia’s push for independence in 2017, de Meo controlled to deftly steer transparent of the unstable politics. Paired with the operationally sturdy like Delbos, the two may just shape a bold duo, he argues.

“That he survived for so many years at Volkswagen as a non-German tells you a lot,” mentioned Hadjiantonis.

UPDATE: This tale has been up to date to come with in paragraph 8 a commentary from Nissan Motor Co. on the rent of Luca de Meo.

