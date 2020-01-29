Paris firefighters set THEMSELVES on fire in violent clashes with cops over working conditions
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Coronavirus: Brits trapped in Wuhan as France evacuates 250 citizens on EU rescue jet - January 29, 2020
- Paris firefighters set THEMSELVES on fire in violent clashes with cops over working conditions - January 29, 2020
- Australia fires – Shocking moment three US firefighters are killed when their water plane crashes and bursts into flames - January 29, 2020
FRENCH firefighters set themselves ablaze all through clashes with cops in Paris all through a startling protest over working conditions and pay.
Earlier rebellion cops fired water cannons at masses of fire heroes as they massed in the French capital for the high-profile demonstration.
Firefighters set themselves alight on the streets of Paris[/caption]
They massed in the French capital for a high-profile demonstration[/caption]
Some of the emergency employees, collected in Place de los angeles Republique, even set fire to the uniforms they have been dressed in to convey consideration to their ongoing plight.
Unions are calling for a pay upward thrust of 25 in keeping with cent arguing their already unhealthy paintings is being made an increasing number of tricky because of personnel cuts and assaults in opposition to them.
However, when some protesters attempted to rip down a fence close to the Nation house of the town rebellion cops grew to become their water cannons on them.
One witness stated even though the firefighters have been “militant” the combating on each side quickly “got very ugly.”
Today’s violence got here simply 3 months after rebellion cops and firefighters have been concerned in surprising clashes on the streets of Paris.
Footage confirmed screaming protesters wearing banners forcing again baton-wielding cops.
Unions say their unhealthy process is struggling as a result of process cuts[/caption]
A danger bonus given to all French firefighters has no longer modified since 1990[/caption]
The fire heroes are actually calling for a 25 in keeping with cent pay upward thrust[/caption]
One shield-bearing police officer used to be noticed spraying CS fuel immediately into the faces of the firefighters as they are attempting and drive their approach thru a police barrier.
Bricks, lumps of wooden and fists have been additionally thrown because the clashes grew to become an increasing number of violent.
Other clips confirmed operating battles during the historical streets of Paris – as tear fuel canisters rained down on the ones under.
On Sunday it used to be reported riot-stricken France ordered the ‘immediate withdrawal’ of a police teargas grenade that has led to more than one accidents together with anti-government protesters having their arms blown off.