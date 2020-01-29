Paris firefighters set THEMSELVES on fire in violent clashes with cops over working conditions
Paris firefighters set THEMSELVES on fire in violent clashes with cops over working conditions

Georgia Clark

FRENCH firefighters set themselves ablaze all through clashes with cops in Paris all through a startling protest over working conditions and pay.

Earlier rebellion cops fired water cannons at masses of fire heroes as they massed in the French capital for the high-profile demonstration.

Firefighters set themselves alight on the street of Paris
Getty Images – Getty

Firefighters set themselves alight on the streets of Paris[/caption]

They massed in the French capital for a high-profile demonstration.
Reuters

They massed in the French capital for a high-profile demonstration[/caption]

Some of the emergency employees, collected in Place de los angeles Republique, even set fire to the uniforms they have been dressed in to convey consideration to their ongoing plight.

Unions are calling for a pay upward thrust of 25 in keeping with cent arguing their already unhealthy paintings is being made an increasing number of tricky because of personnel cuts and assaults in opposition to them.

However, when some protesters attempted to rip down a fence close to the Nation house of the town rebellion cops grew to become their water cannons on them.

One witness stated even though the firefighters have been “militant” the combating on each side quickly “got very ugly.”

Today’s violence got here simply 3 months after rebellion cops and firefighters have been concerned in surprising clashes on the streets of Paris.

Footage confirmed screaming protesters wearing banners forcing again baton-wielding cops.

Unions say their dangerous job is suffering because of job cuts
Reuters

Unions say their unhealthy process is struggling as a result of process cuts[/caption]

A hazard bonus given to all French firefighters has not changed since 1990
Getty Images – Getty

A danger bonus given to all French firefighters has no longer modified since 1990[/caption]

The fire heroes are now calling for a 25 per cent pay rise
EPA

The fire heroes are actually calling for a 25 in keeping with cent pay upward thrust[/caption]

One shield-bearing police officer used to be noticed spraying CS fuel immediately into the faces of the firefighters as they are attempting and drive their approach thru a police barrier.

Bricks, lumps of wooden and fists have been additionally thrown because the clashes grew to become an increasing number of violent.

Other clips confirmed operating battles during the historical streets of Paris – as tear fuel canisters rained down on the ones under.

On Sunday it used to be reported riot-stricken France ordered the ‘immediate withdrawal’ of a police teargas grenade that has led to more than one accidents together with anti-government protesters having their arms blown off.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner stated the debatable GLI-F4, which is described a ‘weapon or war’ in box manuals would now not be issued to legislation and order officers.

Mr Castaner advised France three tv that too many demonstrators were ‘seriously injured.’

There were chronic disturbances on the streets of main French towns together with Paris for greater than a 12 months as hundreds protest in opposition to Emmanuel Macron’s authorities.

The newest demonstrations are in opposition to pension reforms, however the Yellow Vest motion has additionally been constantly on the streets since November 2018.

Named after their unique fluorescent motoring jackets, the Vests began out protesting in opposition to emerging gas costs however now desire a reform of all of the Fifth Republic.

Firefighters brandish flares as they stand on the Statue of Republic Triumph at Nation square
AFP or licensors

Firefighters brandish flares as they stand on the Statue of Republic Triumph[/caption]

French firefighters face off with riot police in Paris
Reuters

French firefighters face off with rebellion police in Paris[/caption]



