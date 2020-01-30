Ovo Energy to pay £8.9m for overcharging customers

Image copyright

Ovo, which is about to transform the United Kingdom’s second-largest power corporate, has been compelled to pay £8.9m by means of regulators after it overcharged customers.

The company, which purchased SSE’s retail trade remaining yr, despatched erroneous statements to greater than part 1,000,000 customers.

Meanwhile, a few of its customers didn’t obtain a invoice in any respect, the power watchdog Ofgem stated.

The company agreed a agreement bundle with Ofgem to dodge a positive.

The cash shall be paid to inclined customers somewhat than the Treasury.

Despite figuring out concerning the problems, Ovo didn’t inform Ofgem.

“Ovo Energy billed a number of its customers incorrectly and issued them with inaccurate information,” stated Anthony Pygram, head of enforcement at Ofgem.

“The supplier did not prioritise putting these issues right whilst its business was expanding.”

In a observation, the power corporate stated “Ovo Energy holds itself to high standards, but we have not always got it right.”

Ovo – which used to be created 10 years in the past – is already the United Kingdom’s biggest unbiased power provider, with 1.five million customers and about 2,000 workers.

But after purchasing SSE it has taken on every other 3.five million customers and eight,000 personnel, making it moment simplest to British Gas.