Our economic picture is unprecedented in modern history

How’s the financial system doing? Fortune’s Lance Lambert attempted to respond to that query with 9 key charts, as a part of our new quarterly funding record. The tale the ones charts inform is decidedly blended. Two of the 9 signs are flashing crimson: the producing buying managers’ index and the industry spend index. Five extra are in the yellow, “caution” zone—GDP, the yield curve, client self belief, the inventory price-to-earnings ration, and auto gross sales. And two of the 9 are inexperienced: employment and construction lets in.

What’s lacking from the ones charts, alternatively, is financial and monetary coverage—either one of which can be pedal to the steel. The Fed is flooding the financial system with cash and conserving its benchmark rate of interest at an traditionally low degree of one.5% to one.75%. And the Congressional Budget Office as of late predicted the finances deficit would exceed $1 trillion this yr.

The consequence is an economic picture unprecedented in modern history. Predicting the place it is going from right here, in response to previous revel in, is a idiot’s errand. But it’s no wonder markets are on edge. Uncertain occasions forward.

