One drug, one patent?

How will have to the drug patent device paintings?

Biopharma executives, unsurprisingly, generally tend to emphasise the significance of innovation—and incessantly argue that robust highbrow belongings protections are very important to the venture of advancing human medication.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is taking a special tact, proposing that any new branded pharmaceutical drug will have to handiest be capable of win one patent.

That can be a large transformation for the trade if it have been to head thru. It’s one thing we want to stay our eyes on.

Read on for the day’s information.

