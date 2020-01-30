Norton Motorcycles goes into administration

Image copyright

The well-known British motorcycle corporate Norton Motorcycles has long gone into administration.

The Leicestershire company used to be reportedly suffering to pay a tax invoice and confronted a winding-up order from HMRC.

Founded in 1898, Norton is likely one of the closing closing British bike manufacturers and easiest identified for its involvement in motorsport.

The administration places about 100 jobs at its Castle Donington manufacturing unit in query.

Lee Causer, of directors BDO, stated: “We are taking all essential steps to make sure that shoppers, group of workers and providers are supported throughout the administration procedure.

“Our activity is to resolve and execute probably the most suitable technique as unexpectedly as conceivable to give protection to collectors’ pursuits, allowing for the wish to minimise misery for all events.”

Founded in Birmingham, Norton started making motorbikes in 1902 and shortly turned into related to races such because the Isle of Man TT.

Among its most renowned fashions are the Dominator and the Commando, whilst its Norton Interpol used to be utilized by UK police within the 1980s. Vintage fashions at the moment are regarded as creditors’ pieces.

Its motorcycles have additionally featured in hit motion pictures such because the James Bond film Spectre and the Che Guevara memoir, The Motorcycle Diaries.

Norton fell into monetary difficulties in 2008 however used to be rescued through entrepreneur and belongings developer Stuart Garner who revived the industry.

Mr Garner stated closing May that the company used to be acting strongly and deliberate to open a brand new manufacturing unit.

However, this January he instructed native newspaper Birmingham Live that Norton owed HMRC £300,000 and might be wound up if it used to be now not given extra time to pay.

Two different of Mr Garner’s corporations also are in administration, together with his 42-bedroom Priest House Hotel in Castle Donington.