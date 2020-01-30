Natasha Stuart dead at 43 – The Voice Australia star and Delta Goodrem singer dies after two-year cancer battle





THE Voice star Natasha Stuart died at the age of 43 these days after shedding her battle with cancer.

The contestant at the Australian model of the hit display gave up the ghost surrounded by way of her circle of relatives at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

The singer display to popularity at the Australian model of The Voice ultimate 12 months, the place she joined Delta Goodrem’s crew earlier than being eradicated from the display.

She had toured with Tina Arena, Michael Bolton and Richard Clapton.

Tributes have poured in for the tragic star, with Weekend Today host and singer David Campbell sharing the scoop on his Instagram web page.

He wrote: “It is actually heartbreaking to proportion that glorious @natashastuart has gave up the ghost.

“Her smile and tone touched us all as a singer and as an individual.

“Many people were given to sit down with Tash and say good-bye in the previous couple of days she authorised us with the grace and heat she at all times had.

“We mentioned all of the nice gigs we carried out in combination. Then we sang one ultimate time for her. I will be able to pass over her voice and her corporate.

“So many memories and laughs and songs. We miss you and love you Tash. RIP.”

