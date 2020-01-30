Jeweller De Grisogono files for bankruptcy amid Dos Santos scandal

Image copyright

A Swiss luxurious jeweller connected to Africa’s scandal-hit richest girl Isabel dos Santos has filed for bankruptcy.

De Grisogono is principally owned by way of Angola’s state diamond company and Mrs Dos Santos’ husband Sindika Dokolo.

Recently leaked paperwork display a mortgage to shop for the jeweller is costing the Angolan govt tens of millions of bucks.

Ms Dos Santos denies allegations she enriched herself via corrupt offers when her father used to be Angola’s president.

José Eduardo dos Santos dominated Angola for 38 years till 2017. He controversially appointed his eldest daughter to move the state-owned oil company Sonangol a yr sooner than he stood down.

Prosecutors are actually in search of to get better $1bn (£760m) which they declare the 46-year-old billionaire and her friends allegedly owe the state.

They all deny any wrongdoing, announcing the accusations are a politically motivated witch hunt.

Cannes Film Festival events

A deal to shop for Geneva-based De Grisogono, which creates diamond jewelry incessantly worn by way of celebrities at the crimson carpet, used to be organised in 2012.

The BBC’s Panorama crew, in addition to different information shops, printed revelations – referred to as the “Luanda Leaks” – concerning the deal previous this month, appearing the way it benefitted Ms Dos Santos’s husband.

The deal used to be meant to be 50-50 partnership between him and Sodiam, Angola’s state diamond corporate.

But the paperwork display that 18 months after the deal, Sodiam had put $79m into the partnership, whilst Mr Dokolo had simplest invested $4m. Sodiam additionally awarded him a €5m good fortune charge for brokering the deal, so he did not have to make use of any of his personal cash.

The paperwork divulge how Sodiam borrowed the entire money from a non-public financial institution wherein Ms Dos Santos is the most important shareholder.

Sodiam has to pay 9% pastime and the mortgage used to be assured by way of a presidential decree from her father, so the financial institution can’t lose out.

By the time Sodiam will pay off the loans, it’s going to have misplaced greater than $200m, the company’s leader govt instructed Panorama.

The Angolan govt says the diamonds had been bought at a knockdown value and assets instructed Panorama that virtually $1bn may were misplaced.

Mr Dokolo’s legal professionals say he later invested $115m in De Grisogono and his corporate paid above the marketplace fee for the uncooked diamonds.

When João Lourenço took over as Angola’s president in September 2017 he moved abruptly towards the previous first circle of relatives, sacking Ms Dos Santos from Sonangol.

According to International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, it used to be at the moment Sodiam sought to promote its stake in De Grisogono.

But no purchaser might be discovered for the luxurious logo, identified for web hosting events on the Cannes Film Festival.

If the Swiss government settle for any bid for bankruptcy by way of De Grisogono the company says 65 workers will lose their jobs.

It used to be based within the 1990s by way of Fawaz Gruosi, who made the emblem well-known together with his daring and ornate designs.