Fortune’s Blue Ribbon Companies 2019
These 51 corporations gave the impression on a minimum of 4 of our ten maximum rigorous 2019 annual scores—the Fortune 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World, Future 50, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, Most Powerful Women, Most Powerful Women International and Businessperson of the Year. Now they’re on yet another: our Blue Ribbon checklist.
Here are the firms that made the 2019 Blue Ribbon checklist:
Companies with 7 checklist appearances
Accenture (ACN)
No. 15 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 21 on Change the World
No. 46 on Future 50
No. nine on Most Powerful Women
No. 298 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 61 at the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Facebook (FB)
No. 49 on Future 50
No. 6 on Most Powerful Women
No. 48 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 22 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 184 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 57 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Companies with 6 checklist appearances
Alibaba (BABA)
No. 16 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 37 on Change the World
No. 11 on Future 50
No. 10 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 182 at the Fortune Global 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Apple (AAPL)
No. 16 on Change the World
No. 32 on Most Powerful Women
No. 11 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 11 at the Fortune Global 500
No. three at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Bank of America (BAC)
No. eight on Change the World
No. 50 on Most Powerful Women
No. 58 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 25 at the Fortune 500
No. 92 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
IBM (IBM)
No. 22 on Change the World
No. four on Most Powerful Women
No. 30 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 114 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 38 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
JPMorgan (JPM)
No. 10 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 38 on Change the World
No. 26 on Most Powerful Women
No. 41 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 18 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Progressive (PGR)
No. 6 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 11 on Most Powerful Women
No. 391 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 99 at the Fortune 500
No. 76 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Salesforce (CRM)
No. 49 on Change the World
No. nine on Future 50
No. 39 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 240 at the Fortune 500
No. 2 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Companies with five checklist appearances
Adobe (ADBE)
No. 25 on Future 50
No. 33 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 339 at the Fortune 500
No. 22 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Alphabet (GOOGL)
No. 18 on Future 50
No. 10 on Most Powerful Women
No. 37 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 15 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Amazon (AMZN)
No. 31 on Future 50
No. 11 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 13 at the Fortune Global 500
No. five at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Best Buy (BBY)
No. 32 on Change the World
No. 18 on Most Powerful Women
No. 276 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 74 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Centene (CNC)
No. 7 on Change the World
No. 78 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 168 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 51 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Mastercard (MA)
No. eight on Businessperson of the Year
No. 2 on Change the World
No. 33 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 210 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Microsoft (MSFT)
No. 1 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 16 on Most Powerful Women
No. 60 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 26 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Nvidia (NVDA)
No. 26 on Future 50
No. 7 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 268 at the Fortune 500
No. 38 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
SAP (SAP)
No. 43 on Most Powerful Women
No. 27 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 427 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 28 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
No. 13 on Change the World
No. 26 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 40 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 17 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Walmart (WMT)
No. five on Change the World
No. 15 on Most Powerful Women
No. 1 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 1 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Companies with four checklist appearances
AbbVie (ABBV)
No. 381 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 96 at the Fortune 500
No. 63 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
American Express (AXP)
No. 270 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 72 at the Fortune 500
No. 13 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Anthem (ANTM)
No. five on Most Powerful Women
No. 79 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 33 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Boeing (BA)
No. 25 on Most Powerful Women
No. 68 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 28 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Capital One Financial (COF)
No. 387 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 98 at the Fortune 500
No. 39 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Cisco (CSCO)
No. 225 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 64 at the Fortune 500
No. 6 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Costco Wholesale (COST)
No. nine on Businessperson of the Year
No. 35 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 14 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
CVS (CVS)
No. 17 on Most Powerful Women
No. 19 at the Fortune Global 500
No. eight at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Delta Airlines (DAL)
No. 260 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 69 at the Fortune 500
No. 97 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
FedEx (FDX)
No. 152 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 47 at the Fortune 500
No. 95 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
General Dynamics (GD)
No. 7 on Most Powerful Women
No. 343 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 92 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
General Motors (GM)
No. 2 on Most Powerful Women
No. 32 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 13 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Goldman Sachs (GS)
No. 204 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 62 at the Fortune 500
No. 62 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Hilton (HLT)
No. 41 on Change the World
No. 345 at the Fortune 500
No. 1 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Home Depot (HD)
No. 20 on Most Powerful Women
No. 62 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 27 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Intel (INTC)
No. 24 on Change the World
No. 135 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 43 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Intuit (INTU)
No. 21 on Future 50
No. 482 at the Fortune 500
No. 24 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
No. 35 on Most Powerful Women
No. 109 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 37 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Lockheed Martin (LMT)
No. 1 on Most Powerful Women
No. 197 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 60 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Micron Technology (MU)
No. three on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 409 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 105 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Morgan Stanley (MS)
No. 45 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 218 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 63 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Northrop Grumman (NOC)
No. 13 on Most Powerful Women
No. 416 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 108 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Paypal Holdings (PYPL)
No. 11 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 24 on Future 50
No. 204 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
PepsiCo (PEP)
No. 42 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 154 on Fortune Global 50
No. 48 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Procter & Gamble (PG)
No. 36, 37 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 146 on Fortune Global 500
No. 45 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Prudential Financial (PRU)
No. 30 on Change the World
No. 156 on Fortune Global 500
No. 50 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Publix Super Markets
No. 342 on Fortune Global 50
No. 91 on Fortune 500
No. 12 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Starbucks (SBUX)
No. 28 on Most Powerful Women
No. 40 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 121 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Synchrony Financial (SYF)
No. four on Businessperson of the Year
No. 24 on Most Powerful Women
No. 173 on Fortune 500
No. 51 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
USAA
No. 400 on Fortune Global 500
No. 101 on Fortune 500
No. 30 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Yum China Holdings (YUMC)
No. 14 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 17 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 362 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
