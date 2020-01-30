Fortune’s Blue Ribbon Companies 2019
These 51 corporations gave the impression on a minimum of 4 of our ten maximum rigorous 2019 annual scores—the Fortune 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World, Future 50, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, Most Powerful Women, Most Powerful Women International and Businessperson of the Year. Now they’re on yet another: our Blue Ribbon checklist.

Here are the firms that made the 2019 Blue Ribbon checklist:

Companies with 7 checklist appearances

Accenture (ACN)

No. 15 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 21 on Change the World
No. 46 on Future 50
No. nine on Most Powerful Women
No. 298 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 61 at the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Facebook (FB)

No. 49 on Future 50
No. 6 on Most Powerful Women
No. 48 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 22 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 184 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 57 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with 6 checklist appearances

Alibaba (BABA)

No. 16 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 37 on Change the World
No. 11 on Future 50
No. 10 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 182 at the Fortune Global 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Apple (AAPL)

No. 16 on Change the World
No. 32 on Most Powerful Women
No. 11 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 11 at the Fortune Global 500
No. three at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Bank of America (BAC)

No. eight on Change the World
No. 50 on Most Powerful Women
No. 58 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 25 at the Fortune 500
No. 92 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

IBM (IBM)

No. 22 on Change the World
No. four on Most Powerful Women
No. 30 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 114 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 38 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

JPMorgan (JPM)

No. 10 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 38 on Change the World
No. 26 on Most Powerful Women
No. 41 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 18 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Progressive (PGR)

No. 6 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 11 on Most Powerful Women
No. 391 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 99 at the Fortune 500
No. 76 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Salesforce (CRM)

No. 49 on Change the World
No. nine on Future 50
No. 39 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 240 at the Fortune 500
No. 2 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with five checklist appearances

Adobe (ADBE)

No. 25 on Future 50
No. 33 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 339 at the Fortune 500
No. 22 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Alphabet (GOOGL)

No. 18 on Future 50
No. 10 on Most Powerful Women
No. 37 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 15 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Amazon (AMZN)

No. 31 on Future 50
No. 11 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 13 at the Fortune Global 500
No. five at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Best Buy (BBY)

No. 32 on Change the World
No. 18 on Most Powerful Women
No. 276 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 74 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Centene (CNC)

No. 7 on Change the World
No. 78 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 168 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 51 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Mastercard (MA)

No. eight on Businessperson of the Year
No. 2 on Change the World
No. 33 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 210 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Microsoft (MSFT)

No. 1 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 16 on Most Powerful Women
No. 60 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 26 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Nvidia (NVDA)

No. 26 on Future 50
No. 7 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 268 at the Fortune 500
No. 38 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

SAP (SAP)

No. 43 on Most Powerful Women
No. 27 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 427 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 28 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

No. 13 on Change the World
No. 26 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 40 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 17 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Walmart (WMT)

No. five on Change the World
No. 15 on Most Powerful Women
No. 1 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 1 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with four checklist appearances

AbbVie (ABBV)

No. 381 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 96 at the Fortune 500
No. 63 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

American Express (AXP)

No. 270 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 72 at the Fortune 500
No. 13 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Anthem (ANTM)

No. five on Most Powerful Women
No. 79 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 33 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Boeing (BA)

No. 25 on Most Powerful Women
No. 68 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 28 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Capital One Financial (COF)

No. 387 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 98 at the Fortune 500
No. 39 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Cisco (CSCO)

No. 225 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 64 at the Fortune 500
No. 6 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Costco Wholesale (COST)

No. nine on Businessperson of the Year
No. 35 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 14 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

CVS (CVS)

No. 17 on Most Powerful Women
No. 19 at the Fortune Global 500
No. eight at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Delta Airlines (DAL)

No. 260 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 69 at the Fortune 500
No. 97 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

FedEx (FDX)

No. 152 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 47 at the Fortune 500
No. 95 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

General Dynamics (GD)

No. 7 on Most Powerful Women
No. 343 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 92 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

General Motors (GM)

No. 2 on Most Powerful Women
No. 32 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 13 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Goldman Sachs (GS)

No. 204 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 62 at the Fortune 500
No. 62 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Hilton (HLT)

No. 41 on Change the World
No. 345 at the Fortune 500
No. 1 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Home Depot (HD)

No. 20 on Most Powerful Women
No. 62 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 27 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Intel (INTC)

No. 24 on Change the World
No. 135 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 43 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Intuit (INTU)

No. 21 on Future 50
No. 482 at the Fortune 500
No. 24 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

No. 35 on Most Powerful Women
No. 109 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 37 at the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

No. 1 on Most Powerful Women
No. 197 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 60 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Micron Technology (MU)

No. three on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 409 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 105 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Morgan Stanley (MS)

No. 45 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 218 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 63 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

No. 13 on Most Powerful Women
No. 416 at the Fortune Global 500
No. 108 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

No. 11 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 24 on Future 50
No. 204 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

PepsiCo (PEP)

No. 42 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 154 on Fortune Global 50
No. 48 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Procter & Gamble (PG)

No. 36, 37 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 146 on Fortune Global 500
No. 45 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Prudential Financial (PRU)

No. 30 on Change the World
No. 156 on Fortune Global 500
No. 50 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Publix Super Markets

No. 342 on Fortune Global 50
No. 91 on Fortune 500
No. 12 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Starbucks (SBUX)

No. 28 on Most Powerful Women
No. 40 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 121 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

No. four on Businessperson of the Year
No. 24 on Most Powerful Women
No. 173 on Fortune 500
No. 51 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

USAA

No. 400 on Fortune Global 500
No. 101 on Fortune 500
No. 30 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

No. 14 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 17 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 362 on Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

