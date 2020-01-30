Fortune’s Blue Ribbon Companies 2019





These 51 corporations gave the impression on a minimum of 4 of our ten maximum rigorous 2019 annual scores—the Fortune 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World, Future 50, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, Most Powerful Women, Most Powerful Women International and Businessperson of the Year. Now they’re on yet another: our Blue Ribbon checklist.

Here are the firms that made the 2019 Blue Ribbon checklist:

Companies with 7 checklist appearances

Accenture (ACN)

No. 15 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 21 on Change the World

No. 46 on Future 50

No. nine on Most Powerful Women

No. 298 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 61 at the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Facebook (FB)

No. 49 on Future 50

No. 6 on Most Powerful Women

No. 48 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 22 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 184 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 57 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with 6 checklist appearances

Alibaba (BABA)

No. 16 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 37 on Change the World

No. 11 on Future 50

No. 10 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 182 at the Fortune Global 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Apple (AAPL)

No. 16 on Change the World

No. 32 on Most Powerful Women

No. 11 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 11 at the Fortune Global 500

No. three at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Bank of America (BAC)

No. eight on Change the World

No. 50 on Most Powerful Women

No. 58 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 25 at the Fortune 500

No. 92 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

IBM (IBM)

No. 22 on Change the World

No. four on Most Powerful Women

No. 30 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 114 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 38 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

JPMorgan (JPM)

No. 10 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 38 on Change the World

No. 26 on Most Powerful Women

No. 41 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 18 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Progressive (PGR)

No. 6 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 11 on Most Powerful Women

No. 391 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 99 at the Fortune 500

No. 76 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Salesforce (CRM)

No. 49 on Change the World

No. nine on Future 50

No. 39 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 240 at the Fortune 500

No. 2 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with five checklist appearances

Adobe (ADBE)

No. 25 on Future 50

No. 33 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 339 at the Fortune 500

No. 22 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Alphabet (GOOGL)

No. 18 on Future 50

No. 10 on Most Powerful Women

No. 37 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 15 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Amazon (AMZN)

No. 31 on Future 50

No. 11 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 13 at the Fortune Global 500

No. five at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Best Buy (BBY)

No. 32 on Change the World

No. 18 on Most Powerful Women

No. 276 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 74 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Centene (CNC)

No. 7 on Change the World

No. 78 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 168 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 51 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Mastercard (MA)

No. eight on Businessperson of the Year

No. 2 on Change the World

No. 33 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 210 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Microsoft (MSFT)

No. 1 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 16 on Most Powerful Women

No. 60 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 26 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Nvidia (NVDA)

No. 26 on Future 50

No. 7 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 268 at the Fortune 500

No. 38 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

SAP (SAP)

No. 43 on Most Powerful Women

No. 27 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 427 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 28 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

No. 13 on Change the World

No. 26 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 40 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 17 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Walmart (WMT)

No. five on Change the World

No. 15 on Most Powerful Women

No. 1 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 1 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with four checklist appearances

AbbVie (ABBV)

No. 381 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 96 at the Fortune 500

No. 63 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

American Express (AXP)

No. 270 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 72 at the Fortune 500

No. 13 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Anthem (ANTM)

No. five on Most Powerful Women

No. 79 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 33 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Boeing (BA)

No. 25 on Most Powerful Women

No. 68 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 28 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Capital One Financial (COF)

No. 387 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 98 at the Fortune 500

No. 39 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Cisco (CSCO)

No. 225 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 64 at the Fortune 500

No. 6 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Costco Wholesale (COST)

No. nine on Businessperson of the Year

No. 35 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 14 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

CVS (CVS)

No. 17 on Most Powerful Women

No. 19 at the Fortune Global 500

No. eight at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Delta Airlines (DAL)

No. 260 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 69 at the Fortune 500

No. 97 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

FedEx (FDX)

No. 152 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 47 at the Fortune 500

No. 95 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

General Dynamics (GD)

No. 7 on Most Powerful Women

No. 343 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 92 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

General Motors (GM)

No. 2 on Most Powerful Women

No. 32 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 13 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Goldman Sachs (GS)

No. 204 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 62 at the Fortune 500

No. 62 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Hilton (HLT)

No. 41 on Change the World

No. 345 at the Fortune 500

No. 1 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Home Depot (HD)

No. 20 on Most Powerful Women

No. 62 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 27 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Intel (INTC)

No. 24 on Change the World

No. 135 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 43 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Intuit (INTU)

No. 21 on Future 50

No. 482 at the Fortune 500

No. 24 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

No. 35 on Most Powerful Women

No. 109 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 37 at the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

No. 1 on Most Powerful Women

No. 197 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 60 on Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Micron Technology (MU)

No. three on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 409 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 105 on Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Morgan Stanley (MS)

No. 45 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 218 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 63 on Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

No. 13 on Most Powerful Women

No. 416 at the Fortune Global 500

No. 108 on Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

No. 11 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 24 on Future 50

No. 204 on Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

PepsiCo (PEP)

No. 42 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 154 on Fortune Global 50

No. 48 on Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Procter & Gamble (PG)

No. 36, 37 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 146 on Fortune Global 500

No. 45 on Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Prudential Financial (PRU)

No. 30 on Change the World

No. 156 on Fortune Global 500

No. 50 on Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Publix Super Markets

No. 342 on Fortune Global 50

No. 91 on Fortune 500

No. 12 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Starbucks (SBUX)

No. 28 on Most Powerful Women

No. 40 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 121 on Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

No. four on Businessperson of the Year

No. 24 on Most Powerful Women

No. 173 on Fortune 500

No. 51 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

USAA

No. 400 on Fortune Global 500

No. 101 on Fortune 500

No. 30 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

No. 14 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 17 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 362 on Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

