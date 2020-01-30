Fisherman catches mystery sea monster with ‘three legs’ in creepy footage
A SLIMY three-legged sea monster has been hauled from the deep in footage immediately out of a b-list horror film.
The abnormal creature used to be hooked via a surprised fisherman and has now left the web asking “what the hell is that?”
The huge-headed beast – stuck in an unknown location – has octopus-like tentacles and a abnormal face which seems to be a little like a badger.
It additionally has a monstrous mouth and slits for gills the place you can typically look forward to finding its eyes.
A chilling clip – posted on TikTok via Nataliia Vorobok – displays the mystery monster writhing round at the deck of a fishing boat.
A voice at the footage says: “What the hell, what is that? Mum, do you see this?”
The girl then responds: “Holy s***…what the hell is that?”
More than a million other people have noticed the clip and maximum admit they have got now thought what it’s.
“Stranger Things,” one quipped in a connection with the Netflix drama which stars a variety of bizarre beings.
Another puzzled: “Why is he so close to it?”
A 3rd added: “Some kind of octopus mixed with a squirrel.”
Other audience had been extra involved with the oddball beast’s welfare.
“Ugh put it back in the water and let it live,” one wrote.
Whatever it’s…let it pass,” some other added.