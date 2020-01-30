Debates weren’t sufficient, so Fortune and Time’s Up asked the 2020 candidates about gender equality





Good morning, Broadsheet readers! J. Crew and the Match Group make a selection new CEOs, caucusing will also be arduous for Iowa oldsters, and Fortune and Time’s Up ask the 2020 candidates the questions you need responded. Have a beautiful Wednesday.

– Time’s Up and the 2020 questions we care about. As you observed the Democratic number one debates ultimate yr, did you marvel: When will those politicians resolution questions about girls’s operating lives?

So did we. Only 8 out of the 4,000 presidential debate questions asked from 1996 to 2016 addressed the core financial and place of job problems with sexual harassment, childcare, equivalent pay, or paid circle of relatives depart, in line with a Time’s Up research. This cycle, it took till the 5th debate for many of the ones problems to return up in any respect.

That’s why Fortune partnered with the Time’s Up Now, the nonprofit devoted to selling secure operating prerequisites for ladies, to invite all 2020 candidates—no longer simply the Democrats—the questions we needed responded. Four of the 15 ultimate candidates for President joined us for video interviews. Another 8 responded our questions by way of electronic mail or recorded their very own movies. Two—Republican number one challengers Bill Weld, former governor of Massachusetts, and Joe Walsh, former Illinois congressman—didn’t take part in any shape, whilst President Trump responded make a choice questions via a White House spokesperson. We’ve additionally revealed 4 video interviews with candidates who’ve since dropped out of the presidential race, however stay a part of the political dialog.

This undertaking has been months in the making, and—with the first number one lower than every week away—we are hoping that it is helping tell citizens’ perspectives on candidates. Read and watch our interviews right here, and stay an eye fixed out for the ones movies on Time’s Up’s social media as smartly.

From Pete Buttigieg’s Women’s Agenda to Elizabeth Warren’s plan for common childcare, those are problems which might be central to candidates’ visions for the nation. Let’s give them the airtime they deserve.

