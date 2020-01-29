Coronavirus: Brits trapped in Wuhan as France evacuates 250 citizens on EU rescue jet
Georgia Clark

BRITS in coronavirus-hit China had been stranded the day before today as French evacuees ready to escape on an EU jet.

They will likely be left at the back of as a aircraft leaves Wuhan nowadays with 250 French on board.

Brit Graham Hubbard, 39, was once on a piece travel when Wuhan was once put on lock-down 
Medical workforce from the group well being station walks in ghost town Wuhan as the killer-virus hit China
The information got here as the Foreign Office warned in opposition to all however very important journeys to mainland China.

Its up to date recommendation follows greater than 100 snake flu deaths.

Today’s get away flight was once part-funded via the European Commission beneath a humanitarian support coverage.

As the mechanism was once brought on via Paris officers, French nationals will fill the aircraft.

A 2nd airlift of 100 EU nationals is about for day after today however it’s unclear if any Brits will likely be aboard.

In a remark, the EC mentioned it “does not forget its citizens in need wherever they are in the world”.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab mentioned: “We are operating urgently to finalise preparations for an assisted departure from Hubei province for British nationals.”

“The UK continues to be guided by the latest medical advice about the coronavirus outbreak.”

Veronica is stranded in Wuhan together with her grandson Kharn
Hundreds of development staff are development new hospitals in Wuhan to take on the coronavirus
But about 300 Brits in Wuhan, the town on the centre of the outbreak, mentioned they felt deserted.

Graham Hubbard, 39, was once on a piece travel when the town was once locked down.

The dad of 3, from Wantage, Oxon, mentioned: “The Foreign Office response has been hopeless. We want to leave but we can’t.”

