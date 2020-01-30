Coronavirus: British Airways halts ALL flights to China over killer bug outbreak





BRITISH Airways has suspended bookings on its website online for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai till March, after warnings over trip to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

BA.com, the airline’s website online, displays no direct flights to China are to be had in January and February. A spokeswoman for the airline stated it was once “assessing the situation”.

Britain on Tuesday instructed towards “all but essential” trip to mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

