Coronavirus: British Airways halts ALL flights to China over killer bug outbreak
World 

Coronavirus: British Airways halts ALL flights to China over killer bug outbreak

Georgia Clark 0 Comments

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street.

I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.

Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Georgia Clark

Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)


BRITISH Airways has suspended bookings on its website online for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai till March, after warnings over trip to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

China is desperately making an attempt to halt the outbreak
EPA

BA.com, the airline’s website online, displays no direct flights to China are to be had in January and February. A spokeswoman for the airline stated it was once “assessing the situation”.

Britain on Tuesday instructed towards “all but essential” trip to mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

More follows…
For the newest information in this tale stay checking again at Sun Online, the place we will be able to deliver you reside updates once they occur, prior to someone else.

Like us on Facebook at www.fb.com/thesun, and practice us from our primary Twitter account at @TheSun, the place we will be able to deliver you this tale and all of the remainder of the highest information and exclusives of the day.

Thesun.co.united kingdom is your move to vacation spot for the most efficient superstar information, soccer information, real-life tales, jaw-dropping photos and must-see video





Source link

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street. I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community. Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338 Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Brit model, 21, ‘struggled with cruel Instagram fame’ before falling 100ft at notorious Aussie selfie cliff, parents say

Brit model, 21, ‘struggled with cruel Instagram fame’ before falling 100ft at notorious Aussie selfie cliff, parents say

Georgia Clark 0
Coronavirus – Chinese medics in hazmat suits pictured ON BOARD planes scanning passengers sparking global spread fears

Coronavirus – Chinese medics in hazmat suits pictured ON BOARD planes scanning passengers sparking global spread fears

Georgia Clark 0
Outrage as new bill could allow men having sex with underage girls to marry their victims in Turkey

Outrage as new bill could allow men having sex with underage girls to marry their victims in Turkey

Georgia Clark 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *