CEO Secrets: Wipro boss on taking the ‘dangerous trail’ at work
Allen Becker
I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.
Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)
- Hong Kong stock market takes a tumble on reopen - January 29, 2020
- Coronavirus: Starbucks closes 2,000 Chinese branches - January 29, 2020
- Zap! How microwaves and electricity are killing weeds - January 29, 2020
How do you upward push to the best, to steer an organization with greater than 170,000 workers? Abidali Neemuchwala, boss of the world Indian IT company Wipro, explains how he discovered his aggressive edge at work, for the CEO Secrets collection.
Video by means of collection manufacturer Dougal Shaw.
Find extra industry guidelines at CEO Secrets. You too can observe the collection on the BBC News app by means of including the subject ‘CEO Secrets’ in My News.