Billionaire Les Wexner could be stepping down as CEO of L Brands, breaking up company





Les Wexner, the longest serving leader govt officer at the S&P 500 Index, is in talks to wreck up Victoria’s Secret proprietor L Brands Inc. and probably step down from his function main the company, consistent with an individual aware of the topic.

Shares of L Brands surged as a lot as 15%, essentially the most in 8 months, in New York buying and selling Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reported previous that founder Wexner would possibly step down as CEO and promote Victoria’s Secret. Wexner would possibly keep on as chairman, the Journal reported.

The inventory has posted 4 consecutive annual declines in worth, together with a 29% drop in 2019. A consultant for L Brands declined to remark.

Victoria’s Secret has reported annual gross sales of between $7 billion and $eight billion lately, however the overall fell in 2018 and most likely will decline once more in 2019. L Brands is scheduled to record quarterly effects on Feb. 26.

Between deficient efficiency, activist power and questions on previous affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein, the 82-year-old Wexner had a coarse 2019. The founder of The Limited is making an attempt to show the chain round as upstarts like Aerie and ThirdLove take marketplace percentage from Victoria’s Secret. The enchantment of his company’s push-up bra aesthetic has pale in opposition to competing merchandise which can be advertised as extra at ease and body-positive.

The discussions practice pushback from activist investor Barington Capital Group, which has driven for a derivative of L Brands’ faster-growing Bath & Body Works chain and a board overhaul prior to now.

The company’s pact with Barington is up for renewal in past due February, about the similar time new board contributors can be nominated.

Barington’s stake within the company is not up to 1%. The billionaire Wexner stays its biggest shareholder with a 16% stake. Nevertheless, the standstill settlement presentations that L Brands noticed Barington’s calls for as value making an allowance for.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company, which additionally owns the young-adult targeted Pink emblem, instructed buyers remaining September it was once charting a turnaround for Victoria’s Secret. The plan requires a business plan that’s extra inclusive and upgrading the in-store revel in, whilst ensuring core consumers don’t really feel alienated.

Analysts have additionally floated the speculation of isolating Victoria’s Secret from the better-performing Bath & Body Works chain.

The troubles at Victoria’s Secret most likely erode its worth to possible consumers, consistent with Bernstein analyst Jamie Merriman.

“While a $0 price for Victoria’s Secret is likely too low, with Victoria’s Secret close to break even, we also do not expect a buyer to pay a premium for the business,” Merriman mentioned in a analysis be aware.

Wexner’s Fortune

Any sale received’t have a significant affect on Wexner’s general web value. His stake in L Brands is simply 14% of his $6.eight billion fortune at the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That displays a constant selldown down of his stake over a long time. He’s offered $1.eight billion of inventory since 1993, consistent with calculations via Bloomberg.

Some of the ones gross sales have been overseen via his then-money supervisor Epstein. “He votes the shares, I just decide when to sell it,” Epstein mentioned in a 2003 interview. “If you take a look back, you’ll see I’ve made very good decisions.”

Epstein gave up his function managing the billionaire’s fortune in 2007 across the time of the financier’s arrest in Florida on fees he had intercourse with a minor. Wexner mentioned remaining yr that Epstein, who was once discovered useless in his prison mobile remaining summer time, had deceived him and “misappropriated vast sums of money from me and my family.”

