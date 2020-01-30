Barstool Sports is selling part of its business to a casino operator in a deal that values the company at $450 million
Barstool Sports,
the sports activities media web site, has agreed to promote a 36% hobby stake in its business
to casino operator Penn National Gaming. That’s roughly $163 million in
money and convertible most well-liked inventory. The deal would price Barstool at $450
million.
The deal would give Penn National unique rights to use
the Barstool logo for all of its on-line and retail sports activities making a bet and iCasino
merchandise. In the fall, Barstool introduced Barstool Bets, a platform that provides
free-to-play making a bet contests.
“With its leading digital content, well-known brand and deep roots in sports betting, Barstool Sports is the ideal partner for Penn National and will enable us to attract a new, younger demographic, which will nicely complement our existing customer database,” mentioned Penn National CEO Jay Snowden in a information liberate.
What’s attention-grabbing right here is that Penn National isn’t precisely
serious about Barstool’s content material. It’s having a look extra at monetizing a
cult-like, sports-obsessed target audience. The partnership would permit Penn National
to marketplace its merchandise to Barstool’s target audience of just about 66 million per month
distinctive guests. According
to Vox, Barstool generated between $90 million and $100 million in earnings
remaining yr, with the majority coming from podcasts, products gross sales, and
playing offers.
I spoke with the CEOs of myth sports activities corporations DraftKings
and FanDuel after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared
the way in 2018 for states to legalize sports activities making a bet, hanging down a 1992
federal legislation that had banned the apply in maximum states. FanDuel CEO Matt King
advised me at the time that a marketplace enlargement like that one used to be certain to draw in
many new competition.
Many sports activities publishers, together with Bleacher Report, ESPN and
Sports Illustrated, have established
content verticals devoted to sports activities making a bet. It’ll be attention-grabbing how
many of them start rolling out sports activities making a bet apps a l. a. Barstool. It’s solely
simply the starting for this courageous new international.
