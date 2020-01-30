A common fertilizer keeps causing explosions. The EPA doesn’t think it’s hazardous.

He and Banks, who left the board in 2017 after 16 years, mentioned their staff used to be impeded by way of brokers with the Justice Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives who were introduced in to habits a felony investigation. At one level, Holmstrom mentioned, board investigators have been banished from the cordoned-off blast web page.

“We didn’t want to create any immediate friction, so we left,” Holmstrom mentioned.

“From the outset, there was resistance to allowing us to have full access to the site because a criminal act had not been ruled out,” Banks mentioned. Although there used to be no proof of a criminal offense, he mentioned, the ATF saved board investigators at arm’s duration, proscribing their skill to assemble forensic proof and interview eyewitnesses. “We proceeded with our investigation as best we could,” Banks mentioned. He and Holmstrom decided the hearth to be unintentional and believed misguided wiring will have been the supply of ignition. The wood development used to be flamable and had no computerized sprinkler gadget to suppress the flames; it wasn’t required beneath the regulation.

More necessary than the supply of the hearth, Banks mentioned, have been the stipulations that allowed West Fertilizer to damage 37 blocks of a small the town. “Our main focus was to ask why 15 people died,” he mentioned. “There was a profound lack of awareness of fighting an ammonium nitrate fire — that’s why [firefighters] were in harm’s way. There was the lack of a rigorous storage process, the lack of robust land-use planning, where houses and schools were a stone’s throw from this facility.”

In a 2014 document, the Government Accountability Office known as consideration to lapses by way of the EPA and OSHA. The EPA defined that ammonium nitrate used to be no longer coated by way of its Risk Management Program “because it was not considered a toxic or flammable chemical,” the GAO mentioned. Nor used to be West Fertilizer coated by way of OSHA’s Process Safety Management usual, supposed to stop one of these incident that ruined a large phase of West. An exemption in the usual for retail amenities absolved their house owners of obligations reminiscent of danger analysis, worker coaching, and compliance audits, the GAO discovered.

OSHA sought to near this loophole in 2015 with a directive converting its interpretation of the retail exemption. The exemption used to be carved out for companies, reminiscent of fuel stations, that promote hazardous chemical compounds in “small packages, containers, and allotments,” the memo mentioned. It “should never have been interpreted to cover facilities engaged in distinctly wholesale activities” — reminiscent of West Fertilizer — which “handle large, bulk quantities of materials.”

The Fertilizer Institute and the Agricultural Retailers Association challenged the brand new interpretation in courtroom, announcing OSHA will have to have long gone via a proper rulemaking procedure. The industry teams received, and OSHA retreated. “We were disappointed,” mentioned David Michaels, who led the company on the time. “A rulemaking would have required many years. Given the experience at West, we thought it was imperative to move quickly.”

In its ultimate document at the coincidence in January 2016, the Chemical Safety Board chronicled an inventory of mistakes and neglected alternatives. It famous, as an example, that West Fertilizer had didn’t document its 120,000-pound ammonium nitrate stockpile to DHS beneath the dep.’s Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards program. As a end result, the board mentioned, there used to be no DHS inspection that “might have noted the storage conditions at the … facility and prompted change.”

The EPA erred in no longer checklist ammonium nitrate beneath its Risk Management Program and thereby including some other layer of coverage to puts like West Fertilizer, the board mentioned. This used to be the most important given the “alarming number of [ammonium nitrate] facilities located in communities — next to schools, hospitals, residences, and businesses.”

Four months after the board’s document got here out, ATF officers held a press convention on the West Knights of Columbus Club, a few mile north of the blast web page. Saying “all viable accidental and natural fire scenarios were hypothesized, tested, and eliminated,” the bureau introduced it had settled on arson as the reason for the hearth. It presented a $50,000 praise for info resulting in the culprit or perpetrators. No arrests had been made, and the investigation stays open.

Tommy Muska and plenty of others on the town have been flabbergasted by way of the announcement. Muska known as the discovering “bullshit” and the praise “a complete joke” taking into account the collection of lives misplaced and the $200 million in harm inflicted. “It’s covering the ATF’s ass is what it’s doing.”

In any tournament, the mayor mentioned, “It doesn’t matter how it started. You could have had a cow in there kick a bucket over and start a fire — it still blew up.”

In a 2017 article within the Journal of Fire Sciences, fire-safety advisor Vytenis Babrauskas used to be unsparing in his critique of the ATF, calling it “highly troubling when a governmental agency makes an accusation of arson, yet offers no motive (or an insubstantial potential motive).” Babrauskas cited a piece of writing in Industrial Fire World that used to be in a similar fashion vital: “Even more worrying is the ATF’s assumption that if it cannot figure out what caused the fire and explosion then it must be skullduggery, not a flawed investigation.”

(In an electronic mail to Public Integrity and its companions, an ATF spokesperson wrote, “In strict accordance with the Scientific Method, Investigators developed, evaluated, tested, and subsequently eliminated all reasonable hypothesis as to origin and cause of the fire, except for one hypothesis.The only hypothesis that could not be eliminated and was validated by extensive testing at [ATF’s Fire Research Laboratory], was that the cause of the Fire was incendiary.”)

Babrauskas additionally reproached the EPA, OSHA, and DHS for permitting perilous stipulations to exist for many years at West Fertilizer.

“There’s one — and only one — cause of an [ammonium nitrate] explosion, and that is an uncontrolled fire,” he mentioned in an interview. “As soon as you realize that, the solution should be obvious to a third-grade student. You simply make uncontrolled fires impossible” by way of requiring that the fertilizer be saved best in non-combustible constructions and no longer wood buildings. He characterised the federal government’s efficiency on this regard as “grotesquely incompetent.”

Industry teams however seized upon the ATF’s arson discovering in arguing towards stricter rules. At an EPA public listening to in April 2017, Richard Gupton of the Agricultural Retailers Association puzzled the good judgment of basing new necessities for an trade “struggling with low commodity prices” on harm led to by way of an “intentionally set fire.” (The affiliation didn’t reply to requests for remark from Public Integrity).

While ammonium nitrate isn’t indexed beneath the EPA’s Risk Management Program, anhydrous ammonia is. Both merchandise have been bought by way of West Fertilizer; subsequently, it fell inside the program’s achieve. Key provisions of the lately scaled-back Chemical Disaster Rule would have implemented to amenities love it.

Even if the West Fertilizer fireplace have been arson, that doesn’t diminish the risk posed by way of hazardous chemical compounds at 1000’s of places across the nation, mentioned Gina McCarthy, who led the EPA all over the Obama management. “Nor does it negate the fact that if these facilities don’t take a look at root causes [of accidents] — which they don’t unless they’re told to — these risks can persist and lead to deaths,” mentioned McCarthy, now president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council. “That’s why we regulate them.” (Just remaining week, a large explosion at an business warehouse in Houston killed two other folks, injured 20, and broken about 200 properties.)

In its truth sheet, the EPA says the reconfigured Chemical Disaster Rule “retains all of the prevention provisions that have resulted in the long-term trend of fewer significant chemical accidents.”

In an electronic mail to Public Integrity and its companions, OSHA mentioned it introduced a distinct inspection program in 9 southern and Midwestern states a yr in the past concentrated on amenities more likely to deal with or retailer ammonium nitrate. The company has cited 10 employers in Texas, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri for alleged security violations beneath this system.

DHS mentioned it considers 88 of the 585 ammonium nitrate operations that fall beneath its Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards program to be “high risk.” Of those, the company mentioned, 77 have licensed safety plans that come with perimeter safety and background assessments for other folks with get right of entry to to chemical compounds.

The town of West’s lawsuit maintained that the ammonium nitrate producers — CF Industries and El Dorado Chemical — shared blame for the explosion. The firms “acted negligently by refusing to satisfy the principles of product stewardship and, in particular, by failing to visit the facility before a sale and ensure proper management of the product,” mentioned a reaction to the defendants’ movement for abstract judgment in 2015.

The basic supervisor of West Fertilizer, Ted Uptmore, testified in a deposition that neither the producers nor a fertilizer dealer, Inter-Chem, informed him the ammonium nitrate used to be being saved in an unsafe means or that it might purpose an explosion, the pleading states. Had he recognized, Uptmore testified, he would have made adjustments within the operation.

El Dorado declined to remark, and CF Industries and Inter-Chem didn’t reply to messages from Public Integrity and its companions. The defendants’ movement mentioned they “owed no duty to warn a professional, regulated, and highly experienced fertilizer distribution and blending company, like West Fertilizer.” The explosive functions of ammonium nitrate, the movement mentioned, have been “well understood.”

‘I had no idea it could do what it did’

Ammonium nitrate’s explosive functions weren’t smartly understood by way of the volunteer firefighters, who instinctively moved towards the hearth on April 17, 2013, fairly than clear of it. They had toured West Fertilizer ahead of and have been conscious of the 2 tanks of anhydrous ammonia. But the ammonium nitrate used to be an afterthought.

“I knew it was volatile,” mentioned Tommy Muska, the mayor, “but I had no idea it could do what it did.” One of the firefighters who died that night time, Cody Dragoo, labored on the plant. “If he knew what that stuff could do when it catches fire and melts and becomes unstable, he would have got everybody out of there, as far away as we could get,” Muska mentioned.

That’s what took place when the El Dorado Chemical facility in Bryan stuck fireplace in 2009 and East Texas Ag Supply in Athens burned in 2014. In the latter case, the hearth leader, seeing “the enormous scope of the fire and possibility of detonation of [ammonium nitrate] in the engulfed building,” informed his firefighters to drag again, ordered evacuations inside a five-block perimeter, and let where burn to the bottom, the Chemical Safety Board reported. No one used to be injured.

The West firefighters have been doomed, via no fault of their very own, by way of their lack of information. On a 103-degree day remaining summer season, 3 of them — Muska, Robby Payne and pharmacist Kirk Wines — sat in a convention room on the rebuilt West Rest Haven nursing house and talked concerning the trauma their the town had persevered. The authentic nursing house, 600 toes from West Fertilizer, used to be gutted by way of the blast. Seventy-two of the 130 citizens have been injured by way of flying glass and different particles.

One resident died of a center assault that night time; the security board counted his demise a number of the 15 it blamed at the explosion. Within two months, some other 14 citizens died — an strangely excessive quantity, the board reported. Payne, president of the nursing house’s board of administrators, believes this isn’t a twist of fate.

Payne, a top-flight excessive jumper at Baylor University in his day, owns Aderhold Funeral Home in West and mentioned he feels effective bodily. His reminiscence blackout spared him from the post-traumatic rigidity dysfunction that troubled others on the town.

Wines doesn’t have that luxurious. He recollects that April night time in excruciating element: how, after donning his equipment, he ran towards the hearth, best to drop his gloves. How, as he became again to select them up, where ignited and despatched particles flying. How he felt no concussion and by some means remained upright. “I just recall standing there, watching. It seemed like everything was in slow motion.”

After Wines grasped what had took place, he noticed one firefighter stumbling towards him, coated in white mud, some other with blood dribbling from his ears. A 0.33 lay useless on a stretcher. Wines couldn’t pass to church for just about a yr later on with out crying. He will get emotional nonetheless when he describes how other folks went out in their method to assist after the blast — sending cash to his pharmacy, as an example, to pay for others’ prescriptions.

Wines bristles when the topic of arson is raised. The ATF, he believes, “had to come up with something” after spending 3 years and $2 million on its investigation.

“I don’t blame anybody” for what took place at West Fertilizer, Wines mentioned. “I think it’s a terrible accident. I think the firemen did their jobs.”

Muska, in the meantime, has presided over the city’s rebirth. Nearly all of the demolished properties had been rebuilt, he mentioned. The highschool, junior excessive, and intermediate faculty had been mixed on a unmarried campus. The town has spent $12 million on infrastructure restore and substitute — streets, water, and sewer traces, a park. A memorial to the blast sufferers used to be devoted remaining yr.

“The people here in this area are always going to remember,” Muska mentioned.

His fear is that the remainder of the rustic received’t.

Public Integrity reporter Rachel Leven contributed to this tale.

This tale used to be printed in partnership between Grist, the Center for Public Integrity — a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom that investigates betrayals of public accept as true with — and The World, a radio program that crosses borders and time zones to convey house the tales that subject.

