Why Melinda Gates is investing $50 million to make the next Silicon Valley—beginning in Chicago





Melinda Gates is investing $50 million in developing extra tech alternatives for girls—out of doors of the business’s standard energy facilities.

The philanthropist in October pledged $1 billion against increasing ladies’s energy and affect over the next decade. On Tuesday, Gates’ Pivotal Ventures mentioned that $50 million of her pledge will cross against developing “inclusive tech hubs” in Chicago and two different yet-to-be-named towns, over the next 5 years.

The “Gender Equality in Tech Cities” initiative will focal point on expanding the percentages of girls who graduate with computing levels and who get employed into (and retained/promoted at) tech jobs; it additionally targets to build up the quantity a bet capital invested in startups with no less than one feminine founder. Pivotal Ventures is devoting the cash to a number of companions, together with Break Through Tech, a by-product of a Cornell Tech initiative, which is able to create profession building methods for college students at the University of Illinois at Chicago and in other places; and SecondMuse, an company that may coordinate methods round hiring ladies in tech and investment feminine marketers.

“As the tech business

continues to make bigger past Silicon Valley to different spaces throughout the nation, we

have the alternative to reimagine what the sector may appear to be,” Gates wrote

in a LinkedIn publish scheduled to submit on Tuesday morning. “If those rising

tech hubs are supported to prioritize ladies’s illustration and inclusion as

they develop, they’ll be higher situated to faucet into the complete vary of native

skill, whilst additionally serving to create a blueprint for remaining the business’s gender

hole national.”

The funding helps Gates’ dedication “to

fast-track ladies in high-impact sectors like tech and make certain that all ladies

(now not simply white ladies or ladies from elite backgrounds) are ready to input and

advance in those fields,” as she instructed Fortune in our fresh “25

Ideas for 2020” package deal.

Pivotal created a brief checklist of possible towns and selected Chicago for its present tech, project, and larger-business ecosystem—in addition to its “attractive cost of living,” in accordance to Renee Wittemyer, Pivotal’s director of program technique and funding.

“We additionally consider that Chicago’s wealthy variety is an untapped

aggressive benefit,” Wittemyer mentioned in an interview

Monday. “Tech continues to have an outsize affect on society, however ladies, and

ladies of colour in explicit are being systemically left in the back of.”

Pivotal plans to make a choice the 2d of its 3 towns inside the next yr, she says.

Since Gates made her $1 billion pledge in October, Pivotal Ventures has made similar investments of undisclosed quantities in a Techstars accelerator serious about elder care and in a fund serious about developing extra alternatives for American ladies to run for administrative center. Tuesday’s announcement is the first time that Pivotal is disclosing the certain quantity it is committing to part of Gates’ gender-equality pledge.

Still, that quantity—$50 million break up amongst 3 towns over 5 years— is slightly small, as Wittemyer recognizes: “This is just the start of what it will take, and we can’t do it alone,” she says. “We really want to use this to crowd in other funders … to help us set the example of what a vibrant and inclusive tech hub could look like.”





