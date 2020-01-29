Who is bat soup influencer Wang Mengyun?





A VIDEO of Wang Mengyun munching on a fruit bat with chopsticks went viral after the outbreak of the trojan horse in Wuhan.

Here is what we all know in regards to the lady who has come beneath the highlight amid claims consuming “bat soup” was once related to people catching coronavirus.

AsiaWire

Who is Wang Mengyun?

She is Chinese superstar vlogger who made a ugly video appearing her devouring a bowl of bat soup.

The clip went viral within the wake of the brand new coronavirus outbreak, inflicting world outrage.

Why did she get loss of life threats over her bat soup video?

Because Wang’s video munching on a fruit bat with chopsticks went viral following the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan.

Bats had been recognized as a conceivable provider of coronavirus, which is understood to have originated at an outdoor fish marketplace in Wuhan.

Wang’s video was once unfold world wide amid claims it was once filmed at a “Wuhan restaurant”.

The town, the place 11million folks reside has been on lockdown since ultimate week.

Ever since Wang was once inundated with abuse or even loss of life threats relating to her resolution to consume and advertise bat soup.

What has she stated?

Wang claims the video was once filmed 3 years in the past in Palau, Micronesia the place she was once seeking to “introduce the lifestyle of the local people”.

In an apology on China’s microblogging web site Weibo she wrote: “Sorry everyone, I shouldn’t eat bats.”

She stated she had gained loss of life threats for the reason that video began circulating once more and sought after to transparent up that she didn’t know the animal was once related to coronavirus.









