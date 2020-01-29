Twitter and Facebook accounts for 15 NFL teams hacked

Image copyright

More than a dozen teams in the USA National Football League have had their social media accounts hacked.

The teams integrated the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, who will compete within the Super Bowl Championship on 2 February.

The hacking team OurMine took duty for the assault, which stated it used to be to turn web safety used to be “still low” and needed to be stepped forward.

The NFL didn’t reply to a request for remark concerning the assault.

The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts for 15 teams have been compromised.

Twitter showed the accounts have been hacked by means of a third-party platform.

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at the NFL to restore them.”

Many accounts had the similar message posted: “Hi, we’re back. We are here to show people that everything is hackable.”

Some of the accounts had their profile footage or headers modified or deleted.

The OurMine Twitter account used to be taken down on Monday.

OurMine advised the BBC it reached out to the NFL forward of the assault to provide its services and products in making improvements to the league’s safety however gained no reaction.

OurMine says it’s these days based totally in Dubai.

In the previous, the gang has hacked corporations and well known people to provide its non-public cyber safety services and products.

It has hacked the Twitter accounts of Netflix, Marvel, Google’s leader government Sundar Pichai, and Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey. It has additionally hacked Buzzfeed’s web page and more than one Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The first assault befell early on Sunday morning with a tweet at the Chicago soccer crew the Bears. A submit at the crew’s Twitter account stated it have been bought to a Saudi Arabian legitimate. Later a tweet stated the crew used to be buying and selling a prized participant for simply $1 (£0.76).

Throughout Monday the hacking team focused the NFL’s personal Twitter account along side the accounts of the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears.

The Instagram pages of the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys have been additionally compromised.