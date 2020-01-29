The top corporate apps in 2019 included some surprises





Tech titans like Microsoft and Amazon dominate the corporate app marketplace, however upstarts that specialize in managing information and cybersecurity are rising quicker.

The 3 hottest corporate apps in 2019, in accordance with the selection of corporations the usage of them, have been Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, in keeping with a survey revealed on Tuesday through place of work device corporate Okta. Microsoft and Salesforce have come in first and 2d position for the previous six years, the record stated.

In phrases of quickest enlargement, information control startup Snowflake led the record, adopted through Atlassian’s OpsGenie app for IT employees, and Google Cloud, Okta stated.

Okta CEO Todd McKinnon stated the survey’s findings display that apps which are accessed on-line from third-party suppliers and are to be had through subscription, have develop into mainstream. Now, the quickest rising corporate apps have a tendency to be ones that lend a hand corporations observe their cloud infrastructure and information together with coaching staff about safety and warding off phishing assaults.

Google Cloud’s look at the record of quickest rising apps is noteworthy as it displays that many corporations are the usage of the quest large’s cloud computing carrier as a complement to Amazon Web Services. While AWS continues to be the main cloud computing supplier in phrases of use, in keeping with analysts, corporations are increasingly more relying different cloud services and products, a setup referred to as a hybrid cloud.

As for predicting the result of subsequent 12 months’s survey, McKinnon stated he expects the video conferencing app Zoom to develop into one of the most six hottest place of work apps. In 2019, it used to be No. 7, simply at the back of place of work messaging carrier Slack.

“It’s the only one that’s on the most popular apps and fastest growing apps,” McKinnon stated about Zoom.

Okta’s 6th annual record is in accordance with its tracking of seven,400 consumers that use its device. Okta’s device verifies worker identities throughout more than one apps.

The corporate’s findings don’t come with the precise numbers of businesses that use person apps.

Here are the top ten hottest corporate apps for 2019:

Microsoft Office 365 Salesforce Amazon Web Services G Suite Atlassian Product Suite Slack Zoom Box SAP Concur Cisco Meraki DocuSign Zendesk GitHub Dropbox Lucidchart

Here are the quickest corporate rising apps for 2019:

Snowflake Opsgenie Google Cloud Splunk KnowBe4 Looker Jamf Pro Envoy Freshservice Zoom

