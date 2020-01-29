The 2020 applicants’ positions—and records—on economic issues that affect women





On Tuesday, Fortune printed a joint mission with Time’s Up Now that includes interviews with the 2020 presidential applicants about one of the vital economic issues that without delay affect women and dealing households: paid circle of relatives depart, inexpensive childcare, the gender pay hole, being pregnant discrimination, sexual harassment, and variety in company management.

Thirteen of the remainder 15 applicants, together with President Trump, participated within the mission. Two—Republican number one challengers Bill Weld, former governor of Massachusetts, and Joe Walsh, former Illinois congressman—selected no longer to take part.

Time’s Up Now, a 501(c)(4) group devoted to selling secure running prerequisites for women, faces boundaries on asking number one applicants personalised questions. In this better half article with out participation from Time’s Up, Fortune has supplied extra context and data on applicants’ data and positions on those issues.

Michael Bennet

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) has served within the Senate since he used to be first appointed to the seat in 2009. Bennet used to be in the past leader of body of workers to Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper—every other former 2020 presidential candidate—and superintendent of Denver Public Schools.

A centerpiece of his proposals associated with women’s economic issues is the American Family Act, which he offered within the Senate in March of 2019; the regulation would building up the kid tax credit score for babies and make the tax credit score totally refundable, an effort the Bennet marketing campaign recognizes is in large part focused at serving to middle-class households.

Read his solutions about paid circle of relatives depart, inexpensive childcare, the gender pay hole, being pregnant discrimination, sexual harassment, and variety in company management right here.

Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden has an extended legislative document to indicate to on those issues, from his many years within the Senate to his 8 years within the Obama Administration. In 1990, Biden wrote the Violence Against Women Act, and labored to cross the Family and Medical Leave Act in 1993, which assured 12 weeks of unpaid depart to employees.

Biden’s stewardship of the Senate committee that heard Anita Hill’s testimony all over Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s affirmation hearings has from time to time been a subject matter within the race for the Democratic nomination. Biden has “expressed regret” over his position within the court cases to Hill, whilst Hill has declined to signify their conversations as an apology.

During his presidential marketing campaign, some women have raised issues about touching and behaviour through Biden that they regarded as beside the point. Biden has in the past stated he would you should be “more respectful of people’s personal space.” The Biden marketing campaign declined to supply a remark to Fortune.

Biden says that as President, he would paintings to cross the FAMILY Act, the BE HEARD Act, the Paycheck Fairness Act, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, and the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights Act. His marketing campaign has put out a plan to finish violence in opposition to women.

Read his solutions about paid circle of relatives depart, inexpensive childcare, the gender pay hole, being pregnant discrimination, sexual harassment, and variety in company management right here.

Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg earned his fortune—which is now investment his presidential marketing campaign—because the founder of economic services and products company Bloomberg L.P.; in responses to Fortune/Time’s Up’s questions, his marketing campaign identified that his corporate provides 26 weeks of paid circle of relatives depart to all workers.

Bloomberg went directly to function mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013. His tenure as mayor used to be outstanding through a focal point on public well being issues, a pattern that has persisted with the Bloomberg presidential marketing campaign, which launched a plan to struggle the maternal mortality disaster. The marketing campaign additionally launched a plan to strengthen women as small trade house owners and touts Bloomberg (the corporate)’s Gender Equality Index.

Bloomberg and his corporate had been named as defendants in a couple of complaints alleging gender discrimination. Bloomberg’s marketing campaign stated based on Fortune by the use of e-mail: “We have zero tolerance for sexual harassment or discrimination of any kind. We have always created an environment where women can and do succeed. We provide equal pay, good benefits, and opportunities for advancement.”

Recently, Bloomberg has stated that he’ll no longer unlock women from nondisclosure agreements signed in the case of the ones complaints and settlements.

Read his solutions about paid circle of relatives depart, inexpensive childcare, the gender pay hole, being pregnant discrimination, sexual harassment, and variety in company management right here.

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg, a Democrat, served because the mayor of South Bend, Ind., from January 2012 to January 2020. During his time in place of business, Buttigieg carried out six weeks of paid circle of relatives depart for town workers and appointed the town’s first variety and inclusion officer.

As a part of his presidential marketing campaign, Buttigieg launched a Women’s Agenda, which incorporates plans to near the gender pay and wealth gaps, scale back racial and income-based disparities in women’s well being results, and save you home violence, sexual harassment, and on-line harassment. He has additionally pledged to select women for 50% of his cupboard and judicial appointments as President.

Read his solutions about paid circle of relatives depart, inexpensive childcare, the gender pay hole, being pregnant discrimination, sexual harassment, and variety in company management right here.

John Delaney

Former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) represented Maryland in Congress for 6 years. In his prior occupation in trade, Delaney served as CEO of 2 publicly traded firms, Health Care Financial Partners (later got through Heller Financial) and business lender CapitalSource.

As a part of his presidential marketing campaign, Delaney issued a plan for women’s rights, pledging to strengthen the Paycheck Fairness Act, 8 weeks of paid circle of relatives depart, reproductive rights, and the Equal Rights Amendment.

Read his solutions about paid circle of relatives depart, inexpensive childcare, the gender pay hole, being pregnant discrimination, sexual harassment, and variety in company management right here.

Tulsi Gabbard

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) used to be elected to the House of Representatives in 2012; she introduced in 2019 that she would no longer search re-election to the House and would as an alternative focal point on her presidential marketing campaign.

An Army veteran, Gabbard has been a number one voice on addressing and fighting sexual attack within the army. She additionally helps the FAMILY Act, the POWER Act, the Paycheck Fairness Act, and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

Read her solutions about paid circle of relatives depart, inexpensive childcare, the gender pay hole, being pregnant discrimination, sexual harassment, and variety in company management right here.

Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), a former attorney and county legal professional, used to be elected to the Senate in 2006.

She offered the Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act, which seeks to reinforce get admission to to childcare through making an investment in amenities and coaching, and helps regulation together with the Paycheck Fairness Act, the Child Care for Working Families Act, the BE HEARD within the Workplace Act, and the Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act. Klobuchar’s plan for her first 100 days in place of business comprises increasing VA advantages for women veterans and their kids, offering incentives to federal contractors to supply paid circle of relatives depart, and striking regulations in position to forestall pay discrimination.

Read her solutions about paid circle of relatives depart, inexpensive childcare, the gender pay hole, being pregnant discrimination, sexual harassment, and variety in company management right here.

Deval Patrick

Deval Patrick, a Democrat, served as Governor of Massachusetts between 2007 and 2015. His 2020 platform comprises strengthen for paid circle of relatives and clinical depart, sponsored childcare and common prekindergarten thru both a tax credit score or direct contribution, and expanded circle of relatives tax credit.

Read his solutions about paid circle of relatives depart, inexpensive childcare, the gender pay hole, being pregnant discrimination, sexual harassment, and variety in company management right here.

Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has served in Congress since 1991 and within the Senate since 2007. Throughout the 1980s, Sanders used to be the mayor of Burlington, Vt.

Sanders helps six months of paid circle of relatives depart, common childcare, the BE HEARD Act, and the Paycheck Fairness Act. His marketing campaign highlights how his economic time table, which is interested by running and low-income folks, would receive advantages the women who hang two-thirds of minimal salary jobs within the U.S.

Former contributors of Sanders’ 2016 presidential marketing campaign body of workers have accused the marketing campaign of pay discrimination according to gender and of being tolerant of sexual harassment. In an e-mail remark to Fortune, the Sanders marketing campaign responds: “During his 2016 campaign, there were women who were harassed and mistreated. Bernie is deeply sorry and recognized that the safeguards and standards were inadequate. As a result of meeting with 2016 alumni who were willing to come forward, meet with him, and share their stories, Bernie put forward a comprehensive blueprint committed to safety, inclusion and equity for his 2020 campaign.”

Read his solutions about paid circle of relatives depart, inexpensive childcare, the gender pay hole, being pregnant discrimination, sexual harassment, and variety in company management right here.

Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer earned his fortune—which is now investment his presidential bid—because the founding father of Farallon Capital and at non-public fairness company Hellman & Friedman.

As a presidential candidate, he helps six months of paid circle of relatives depart, regulation on equivalent pay, and sponsored childcare.

Read his solutions about paid circle of relatives depart, inexpensive childcare, the gender pay hole, being pregnant discrimination, sexual harassment, and variety in company management right here.

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump used to be recognized for his occupation in trade and actual property and as a fact tv persona prior to he used to be elected president in 2016. While the opposite applicants for President have handiest proposals for what they’d do within the White House and, for some, Congressional balloting data, Trump, as President, has a three-year document in government place of business to inspect.

The White House, answering a Fortune/Time’s Up query about investment inexpensive childcare, emphasised an effort spearheaded through Ivanka Trump to double the kid tax credit score from $1,000 to $2,000 as a part of the management’s 2017 tax reform. That effort has benefited in large part middle-class and wealthier households, with many lower-income households incomes too little to qualify for the whole credit score. The White House didn’t reply to request for remark about this discrepancy.

In reaction to a query in regards to the gender pay hole, the White House cited the low unemployment degree amongst women and did indirectly cope with the space. The Trump management tried to opposite an Obama-era rule that required companies to document wage information to the EEOC. While a pass judgement on blocked that effort, Trump’s appointed EEOC commissioner then made up our minds to halt the knowledge assortment effort, claiming that the knowledge gathered didn’t outweigh the weight on employers.

Neither the White House nor Trump’s re-election marketing campaign responded questions on sexual harassment, being pregnant discrimination, or regulation at the variety of company forums. The Trump management overturned a rule that avoided federal contractors from forcing workers into arbitration once they’re sexually careworn or assaulted at paintings.

More than 20 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, together with sexual attack. Two separate women are suing the President over claims that he defamed them when he stated their claims that he sexually assaulted them have been fabricated. This 2016 marketing campaign is the topic of a being pregnant discrimination lawsuit. Trump has again and again denied allegations of attack and harassment, and the marketing campaign has previously declined to remark at the being pregnant discrimination go well with. Neither the White House nor the marketing campaign replied to requests for remark from Fortune on those claims.

Read his solutions about paid circle of relatives depart, inexpensive childcare, and the gender pay hole right here. Neither the White House nor the marketing campaign responded questions on being pregnant discrimination, sexual harassment, or variety in company management.

Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) used to be elected to the Senate in 2012 after an extended occupation as an educational and knowledgeable in chapter. In 2007, she proposed the theory that would ultimately develop into the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

She introduced her presidential marketing campaign with a plan to fund common childcare, and has since launched plans to handle the maternal mortality disaster, give protection to reproductive rights, supply paid circle of relatives and clinical depart, and to spice up wages for women of colour.

In October of 2018, a conservative website online wondered the veracity of Warren’s description of dropping out on a instructing activity within the 1970s as a result of she used to be pregnant, a tale she tells regularly at the marketing campaign path. Warren has stood through her tale and identified that being pregnant discrimination used to be no longer frequently famous in professional data.

Read her solutions about paid circle of relatives depart, inexpensive childcare, the gender pay hole, being pregnant discrimination, sexual harassment, and variety in company management right here.

Andrew Yang

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang entered the Democratic presidential number one after a occupation in trade and tech. His platform is targeted round an offer for common fundamental revenue, or a $1,000 a month “freedom dividend” to American adults, which he issues out would pay women for frequently unpaid care paintings. He additionally helps six months of paid circle of relatives depart, sponsored childcare, greater strengthen for unmarried oldsters, and regulation on variety of company forums together with different efforts to extend women’s illustration in management positions.

Two former workers have claimed that Yang discriminated in opposition to them according to gender when he used to be CEO of a tutoring corporate, as reported on this BuzzFeed tale. The Yang marketing campaign’s nationwide press secretary stated in a remark emailed to Fortune: “Like many CEOs, Andrew Yang has had the unfortunate task of letting staff go who did not meet the organization’s standards. The information provided by the letter-writer does not reflect the reality of the situation.”

Yang’s spouse, Evelyn Yang, spoke to CNN this month about being sexually assaulted through a gynecologist who later misplaced his clinical license.

Read his solutions about paid circle of relatives depart, inexpensive childcare, the gender pay hole, being pregnant discrimination, sexual harassment, and variety in company management right here.





Source link