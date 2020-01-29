Prince Andrew fails to co-operate with FBI ‘for two months’ as accuser blasts ‘no one is above the law’





PRESSURE is mounting on Prince Andrew over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal after it emerged the FBI had attempted to interview him for months however won “zero co-operation”.

The Duke of York, 49, insisted in a commentary closing yr that he was once “willing to help if required” in the investigation into his paedo billionaire friend.

It has since been reported the FBI were attempting to interview the under-fire royal since November.

In the wake of the claims, one of the attorneys for Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre blasted “no one is above the law”.

Geoffrey Berman, the US lawyer for the Southern District of New York, published the prince’s loss of cooperation all through a dramatic press convention outdoor Epstein’s mansion.

He mentioned: “The Southern District of New York and the FBI have contacted Prince Andrew’s attorneys and requested to interview Prince Andrew, and to date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation.”

The best prosecutor mentioned he was once revealing the data as a result of the prince “publicly offered, indeed in a press release, to cooperate with law enforcement investigating the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators”.

Speaking at the press convention – held to advertise a brand new legislation to make it more uncomplicated for kid intercourse abuse sufferers to sue – Mr Berman mentioned the probe into Epstein’s community was once proceeding.

Prince Andrew driving out with a pal at Windsor Castle on Saturday[/caption]

He added: “Jeffrey Epstein couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others. And I can assure you that the investigation is moving forward.”

In the wake of the claims The Sun has created an FBI-style sought after poster for Andrew.

Mr Berman’s explosive revelation sparked fury from the ones representing sufferers of intercourse beast Epstein – together with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Prince Andrew’s accuser.

The American mum-of-three, now 36, claims she was once pressured to have intercourse with the prince thrice when she was once a teen, after being trafficked to him through Epstein.

The royal has vehemently denied her claims.

Sigrid McCawley, who represents Virginia Roberts Giuffre, mentioned: “Prince Andrew should take most seriously the deeply held belief in this country that no one is above the law.”

Geoffrey Berman, status with sufferers of formative years sexual abuse, in entrance of Epstein’s Manhattan as of late[/caption]

The Duke of York has denied allegations that he had intercourse with Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was once 17[/caption]

Jack Scarola, some other legal professional representing Miss Roberts Giuffre, informed The Sun closing night time: “It is glaring that Prince Andrew is persisting in a development of non-cooperation which is now been happening for years.

“I’d surely consider that he must recognise his ethical legal responsibility to take part in the seek for the reality.

“With all that the victims of Jeffrey Epstein have been through – over so many years – I would say that they expected nothing different.”

Speaking immediately of Andrew’s accuser, he added: “I am sure that Virginia had no other expectations than Prince Andrew would refuse to voluntarily cooperate.”

Andrew clarified his goal to co-operate with the FBI following his disastrous interview with BBC’s Newsnight in November.

Andrew has been hit through scandal over his friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein[/caption]

During the BBC interview, Andrew mentioned he would have to seek the advice of with his attorneys earlier than attesting beneath oath about his ties to Epstein.

But in a commentary after the broadcast, he mentioned: “Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

FBI and federal prosecutors in Manhattan are attempting to carry justice for dozens of Epstein’s sufferers – through going after his alleged accomplices.

Epstein, 66, killed himself in prison closing yr whilst expecting trial on kid intercourse trafficking allegations – following a large number of bungled probes into his behavior.

Prosecutors had accused him of sexually exploiting dozens of girls and women in New York and Florida earlier than he hanged himself.

Shortly after Epstein’s demise, Mr Berman issued a commentary vowing to proceed the investigation into his co-conspirators.

They at the moment are mentioned to be zeroing in on Ghislaine Maxwell – a detailed buddy of Andrew – who is alleged to have acted at Epstein’s ‘pimp’.

Maxwell – who is these days in hiding – has denied any wrongdoing.

Andrew was once pressured to hand over as a frontline royal closing yr, following his automotive crash chat with Emily Maitlis on Newsnight.

During the interview, he prompt {that a} {photograph} appearing him and Miss Roberts Giuffre in combination in the house of Maxwell was once faked.

He mentioned he had “no recollection” of assembly Ms Roberts Giuffre and claimed he was once at a Pizza Express in Woking on one of the days they have been intended to have had intercourse.

When requested whether or not he regretted proceeding his friendship with Epstein, the prince mentioned: “Do I regret the fact that he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming? Yes.”

“Unbecoming?” Miss Maitlis spoke back. “He was a sex offender.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesman declined to touch upon the FBI claims closing night time, however a supply shut to the prince mentioned: “This issue is being dealt with by The Duke of York’s legal team”.













