New York Times reporter writing a bin Salman book was targeted with NSO Group spy ware, report says





A New York Times reporter was targeted with spy ware designed to contaminate his telephone, cybersecurity researchers say, information that comes simply days after the United Nations declared that the telephone belonging to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was additionally targeted with a spy ware assault.

While cases of smartphone spy ware aimed toward reporters, human rights staff, or even public figures are on the upward push, this the primary public accusation that the tool was used to focus on an American journalist.

In a detailed report launched Tuesday, Citizen Lab, a University of Toronto-based cybersecurity analysis laboratory, writes that a hyperlink texted to Ben Hubbard, the Times’s Beirut Bureau Chief, resulted in a web site used to contaminate telephones that was extensively utilized towards more than one critics of the Saudi executive.

CitizenLab concluded that it was a part of a marketing campaign that makes use of tool created by means of Israel’s NSO Group, most likely the arena’s maximum notorious spyware-for-hire corporate. Hubbard has authored an upcoming book about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

NSO markets its phone-hacking functions to “legitimate” executive businesses to assist regulation enforcement and battle terrorism. In the previous, the corporate has declined to touch upon explicit circumstances the place its tool was allegedly used, bringing up phrases of its contracts, however Citizen Lab says its research has discovered the tool deployed towards reporters and civil rights legal professionals in Mexico.

In a observation despatched to Fortune, NSO says CitizenLab’s report was “unsubstantiated.” According to the corporate, the tool is designed not to function on Americans’ telephone numbers, and due to this fact by means of definition couldn’t be used towards Bezos. While Hubbard is American, the telephone that won the spy ware message isn’t U.S. telephone quantity, a individual acquainted with the incident stated.

NSO provides Hubbard “seems to have forgotten, or has deliberately concealed the fact that we worked closely with him,” noting the Egypt-based journalist had in the past let the corporate analyze his claims.

A Times spokesperson tells Fortune that Hubbard had insisted his conversations with NSO on the time can be carried out off the file. But since NSO spoke to Fortune at the subject, “we have been released from that agreement,” the spokesperson says.

According to the Times, the NSO didn’t investigate cross-check Hubbard’s telephone; it was supplied with a screenshot of the suspicious textual content message. “Off the record only, it told Mr. Hubbard that its software had not been used to target his phone,” the spokesperson says. “NSO had multiple opportunities to say on the record how it had come to this conclusion and to state for the record whether its technology had been used to target Mr. Hubbard’s phone. It did not, nor did it address this issue in its most recent statement.”

Citizen Lab’s director, Ron Deibert, defends his workforce’s analysis. “We present detailed, peer-reviewed evidence,” he tells Fortune. “For their part, they provide dubious claims and never directly address our evidence.”

Notably, Citizen Lab’s report does now not record any connection to the alleged hack on Bezos’s telephone. On Wednesday, U.N. investigators taking a look into the homicide of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi launched a observation that did overtly counsel NSO was most likely accountable: “Experts advised that the most likely explanation for the anomalous data egress was use of mobile spyware such as NSO Group’s Pegasus,” it stated.

Citizen Lab’s claims depend on a report by means of america company FTI Consulting, which discovered that Bezos’s telephone was hacked when he won a poisoned video report over WhatsApp, despatched by means of bin Salman’s personal telephone after the 2 males traded telephone numbers at a dinner. The Saudi embassy has denied that declare.

Recent media experiences that counsel the Kingdom is at the back of a hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos' telephone are absurd. We name for an investigation on those claims in order that we will be able to have all of the details out. — Saudi Embassy (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) January 22, 2020

In the Bezos case, NSO replied with a a lot more potent denial that it was concerned, writing on its site that the corporate “is shocked and appalled by the story that has been published with respect to the alleged hacking of the phone of Mr. Jeff Bezos.” The corporate pledged to assist with any investigation.

